'A moment of sadness and gratitude': Minute of silence marks first anniversary of Tulsa's first case of COVID-19

A chapel bell rang outside, too distant for some to hear indoors, and the murmur of a hundred conversations faded gradually as people realized the time had come. At noon Monday, St. Francis Hospital fell silent.

Or at least, as silent as a major hospital ever gets. A wheelchair rumbled down the corridor. An elevator door slid open. A cellphone rang and a doctor scrambled away to answer it. The business of saving lives must go on even while Tulsa marked the one-year anniversary of COVID-19 in the city.

Oklahoma's first patient walked into a Warren Clinic Urgent Care site early last March. And the entire Saint Francis Health System commemorated the historic occasion with a minute of silence. Maintenance workers put down their tools. Nurses stood still. The cafeteria even stopped serving food for a minute.

"It's a moment of sadness," said cardiologist Adam Karpman, "for all the people we have lost, but also a moment of gratitude for how well we all worked together."