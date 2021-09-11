'A love letter to our communities': First Americans Museum to open Sept. 18

"This was a time when it was thought that 'Indian culture' was dying out, and so many of these objects were purchased for next to nothing," Halfmoon said. "When we made the selection, one of the curatorial team discovered that many of the families who originally owned these items were still here, and we reached out to them. Many of them didn't even know these items were in the Smithsonian's collection.

"We were just blown away by how much these families knew about these objects, which they hadn't seen in nearly 100 years," Halfmoon said. "They shared with us some profound stories that we've been able to incorporate into the exhibit."

While much of the museum is ready for the public, Halfmoon said that some aspects, such as the Family Discovery Center, aimed at younger visitors, and planned galleries for shorter-term exhibits, are yet to be completed.

"As much as we tried to incorporate in the museum, there's still so much to tell about Native peoples," she said. "That's something we will be addressing in the future, with additional exhibits and programming."

For senior curator Ahtone, the goal she hopes the First Americans Museum achieves is a simple one.