'A lot of misinformation' spreading on COVID shots for children, Oklahoma pediatrician says

As state leaders are calling on federal health officials to reconsider a recent decision about COVID vaccines for children, an Oklahoma pediatrician worries about the effect that "misinformation" could have on kids' health.

The Oct. 20 decision from the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) would add COVID-19 to the formal vaccine guidance provided annually for doctors to share with their patients, alongside shots for polio, measles and hepatitis.

"It's been a little controversial, I would say, because I think there's a lot of misinformation about what this actually means," said Donna Tyungu, medical director of infection prevention and control at Oklahoma Children’s Hospital.

The decision amounts to the COVID shot being considered as part of the "regular pediatric vaccine schedule," Tyungu said Tuesday in a COVID-19 update with Healthier Oklahoma Coalition member physicians.

These decisions are almost always adopted by the CDC director and then sent to doctors as part of the government's advice on how to prevent disease. The CDC doesn’t have the authority to set school immunization requirements, and the vote doesn’t mandate the vaccine for schoolchildren.

The same panel also voted unanimously to add COVID-19 shots to a program that provides vaccines at no cost to children who might not otherwise be vaccinated.

"When the federal government stops purchasing vaccinations, kids without health insurance will still be able to get their COVID-19 vaccine for free," Tyungu said. "It does not mean that the CDC is mandating vaccines for schools. These mandates are actually done at the state and the local level."

Oklahoma has joined with 13 states calling for the ACIP to reconsider its decision, with Attorney General John O’Connor indicating it would be "forcing children to receive the COVID-19 vaccine."

“You cannot lock the school door to children when the science is not clear on the efficacy of the vaccine," O'Connor said in a statement. "Parents are entrusted with the health care decisions for their children. This is a parent’s choice, not the choice of unelected bureaucrats in Washington, D.C.”

Gov. Kevin Stitt, in a statement after the Oct. 20 decision, affirmed students would not be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine to attend school.

“It’s up to parents to decide how to protect their child from viruses," he said.

State and local officials often look to the lists in making decisions about vaccination requirements for school attendance, but local officials don't always adopt every recommendation. Flu and HPV shots, for example, aren't required by many schools.

Tyungu said she urges parents to "strongly consider" getting children up to date on recommended vaccinations but laments politics having an effect on health care choices.

"Our other previously universally accepted vaccine campaigns have come under attack," she said, "and some families are not wanting to get, you know, their regular measles vaccine, their tetanus/diphtheria vaccine or even the influenza vaccination — it's very concerning."

Parents can find the state laws establishing vaccination requirements for school children for 2022-23 online at bit.ly/3gIdUI7.

"We always encourage parents to talk with their child’s health care provider to make the best decision for their kid," Oklahoma Health Commissioner Keith Reed said in a statement clarifying the ACIP decision was not a mandate.