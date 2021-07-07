'A long time coming': Work begins on downtown Tulsa's Santa Fe Square

In August 2004, just five months after opening McNellie’s Pub on the east side of downtown Tulsa, entrepreneur Elliot Nelson received the first architectural renderings of a multi-use development he wanted to build across the street, in an old rail yard that took up nearly two city blocks.
He called it Santa Fe Square, a tribute to the historic train depot that still stood on one corner. And 17 years later, Nelson finally broke ground on a major component of the project Wednesday afternoon.
“It’s been a long time coming,” he said.
The final design bears no resemblance to early sketches, but the ultimate goal of the project has never changed, Nelson said.
“It’s always been about turning the east side of downtown into a living, working, 24-seven neighborhood,” he said. “That started with McNellie’s, and this is just a continuation of that idea.”
As originally envisioned, Santa Fe Square was going to have relatively low-rise buildings filled mostly with apartments, restaurants and shops, he said. But downtown’s real estate market has changed dramatically since 2004, thanks partly to Nelson’s own success with McNellie’s. The now-iconic pub sparked revitalization across the Blue Dome District and helped bring nightlife back to downtown as a whole.
As downtown evolved, so did plans for Santa Fe Square, which went through several revisions over the years. In the summer of 2015, for example, Nelson and his business partners unveiled renderings of a massive complex that would include a 105-room hotel along with 291 apartments and 80,000 square feet of retail space.
The hotel, however, was the only part that materialized, with a $20 million Hotel Indigo opening in late 2018. The rest of Santa Fe Square kept evolving.
“We had to find the right density that would make the project financially feasible,” Nelson explained. “Probably around 2017, we shifted focus again to put more of an emphasis on office space.”
The current $125 million phase of construction will include a 12-story tower at the corner of Second Street and Greenwood Avenue, along with ground-level shops stretching along Second Street with apartments above, all surrounding an open plaza.
“One thing that was always important to me, through all the different evolutions, was to have some kind of public space where we could have outdoor events,” Nelson said. “That was something we never wavered on.”
Hall Estill, one of Oklahoma’s largest law firms, will become the anchor tenant with a lease for nearly one-third of the office building’s 150,000 square feet. The integrated parking garage, with space for 730 cars, offered one advantage over the firm’s current location in the historic 320 South Boston Building, but it was not the decisive factor, said Managing Partner Mike Cooke.
Being in the middle of the bustling Blue Dome District, with Greenwood and the Arts District a short walk away, will help attract young talent to the company, Cooke said.
“Location is the big thing,” he said. “This is the hottest area that you can find in this town.”