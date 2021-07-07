'A long time coming': Work begins on downtown Tulsa's Santa Fe Square

In August 2004, just five months after opening McNellie’s Pub on the east side of downtown Tulsa, entrepreneur Elliot Nelson received the first architectural renderings of a multi-use development he wanted to build across the street, in an old rail yard that took up nearly two city blocks.

He called it Santa Fe Square, a tribute to the historic train depot that still stood on one corner. And 17 years later, Nelson finally broke ground on a major component of the project Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s been a long time coming,” he said.

The final design bears no resemblance to early sketches, but the ultimate goal of the project has never changed, Nelson said.

“It’s always been about turning the east side of downtown into a living, working, 24-seven neighborhood,” he said. “That started with McNellie’s, and this is just a continuation of that idea.”

As originally envisioned, Santa Fe Square was going to have relatively low-rise buildings filled mostly with apartments, restaurants and shops, he said. But downtown’s real estate market has changed dramatically since 2004, thanks partly to Nelson’s own success with McNellie’s. The now-iconic pub sparked revitalization across the Blue Dome District and helped bring nightlife back to downtown as a whole.