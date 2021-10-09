A hundred years later, Family & Children Services still fighting same problems in Tulsa

By then, the Tulsa Race Massacre had reduced much of the Greenwood District to rubble, leaving hundreds of families homeless and exacerbating the need for social services. The violence of June 1921, however, wasn’t the immediate trigger for starting the Welfare Society, despite rumors to the contrary over the years.

A century later, the society is known as Family & Children Services, a sprawling organization with multiple programs and an $86 million annual budget. But the mission remains essentially the same.

“When you go back to our very, very beginning, it was because a group of Tulsans were looking at the city and seeing vast economic disparities,” said CEO Gail Lapidus. “Oil created tremendous wealth for certain people, but it also brought a lot of people to Tulsa who didn’t make it. There were a tremendous number of abandoned women and children who were living in just deplorable conditions.”

Then, as now, the organization focused on “providing help to under-resourced women and their children,” Lapidus said.