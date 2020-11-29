'A great thing and a blessing': Teenage brothers and their adoptive family look forward to new future together

Both Devon and Ryan are in high school, a senior and sophomore, respectively.

Ryan, the more talkative of the pair, said he’s glad his new parents decided to consider older teens, and that they committed to adopting both brothers.

“For us to live in the same household and it be functional — I never thought that would happen,” he said.

At the time of their adoption, the brothers were living in the same group home.

But prior to that, they hadn’t been under the same roof in a while. Officials were unable to find a foster home to keep them together after taking them into state care in 2016.

For other teens in state custody, Ryan offers hope.

“I say be patient because not everything's going to just happen,” he said. “I gave up on adoption way in the beginning. I thought I was just gonna age out and that was gonna be that.”

Whatever situation you find yourself in, in foster care or a group home, “work on yourself,” Ryan added.

“You got to work on yourself before you can even think about a family. You have to be your main priority. I have gone through so much, I had struggles with just being myself sometimes. I had a lot of anger.”