'A great thing and a blessing': Teenage brothers and their adoptive family look forward to new future together

Already feeling certain they had found their future son, John and Jennifer Honeycutt didn’t need any further convincing.
Still, they received the news as a welcome surprise.
Devon — the teen they first saw in an Oklahoma Heart Gallery video — had a younger brother.
“I was like ‘ah, even better. That’s even better.’ We had kind of been hoping for that,” John Honeycutt said.
There was no need, he added, to even discuss it. The Sallisaw couple, self-described “empty nesters with a rescue dog,” would try to adopt both of the brothers.
Many months later, on Sept. 30, it became official.
The new family, including Devon, 18, and Ryan, 15, celebrated their first Thanksgiving together last week.
The journey to get there started a year earlier, when the couple first saw Devon in that Oklahoma Heart Gallery video, said John, a middle school math teacher.
The nonprofit, in partnership with the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, works to find permanent families for children in state custody, with a special focus on those often overlooked, especially teens.
The organization uses photography and video to capture and share their stories.
Devon, 17 at the time, was getting closer to aging out of the system.
John said, “With Devon in particular, the probability that another family was going to come along between the time that we did and his 18th birthday was really low, approaching zero.
“So he had to kind of fish or cut bait: ‘Do I do this or don't do this?’ We’re glad he chose to do it.”
The adoption, with officials working to accelerate the process, was finalized just a few days before Devon’s 18th birthday.
For the Honeycutts, the subject of adoption first came up about 15 years ago when they got married.
John, who had two teenage children from a previous marriage, suggested the possibility. However, they chose to wait, and start with fostering later.
Last year, they decided the time was finally right to adopt.
John said his adult daughter, Danielle, has two adopted children of her own. She encouraged the couple and was instrumental in the process.
‘A lot of anger’
The Honeycutts say they initially thought about elementary age children. But with John’s age at 59, it didn’t seem the best route.
Plus, as a teacher and coach, John has always found joy in mentoring teenage boys, he said.
Both Devon and Ryan are in high school, a senior and sophomore, respectively.
Ryan, the more talkative of the pair, said he’s glad his new parents decided to consider older teens, and that they committed to adopting both brothers.
“For us to live in the same household and it be functional — I never thought that would happen,” he said.
At the time of their adoption, the brothers were living in the same group home.
But prior to that, they hadn’t been under the same roof in a while. Officials were unable to find a foster home to keep them together after taking them into state care in 2016.
For other teens in state custody, Ryan offers hope.
“I say be patient because not everything's going to just happen,” he said. “I gave up on adoption way in the beginning. I thought I was just gonna age out and that was gonna be that.”
Whatever situation you find yourself in, in foster care or a group home, “work on yourself,” Ryan added.
“You got to work on yourself before you can even think about a family. You have to be your main priority. I have gone through so much, I had struggles with just being myself sometimes. I had a lot of anger.”
“It's a great thing and a blessing for me to have this family,” he said.
‘Disruptive’ choices
The members of the newly expanded Honeycutt clan continue to learn about each other, John said.
“Both these young men are really, really smart,” he said. “And they are able to use their intelligence wisely.”
The first time they saw Devon in the Heart Gallery video, he was playing chess, he said.
“And, as it turns out, he’s really good at chess. But it made me go ‘wow, this kid is probably pretty smart.’”
“And he’s amazingly strategic,” he added. “He’s able to think through things in advance.”
Even before the possibility of adoption, Devon was thinking several moves in advance about his life.
He’d made a plan for when he turned 18. But in the end, he chose to change it.
“Just yesterday, Devon and I were talking about the word ‘disruptive’ and how that can be a positive word,” John said. “When we made the decision last year to adopt, it was disruptive — a choice disruption — to our lives. And when he chose to agree to adoption, it disrupted his plan.”
Now, he added, Devon is working on a new plan. And this one includes being part of a family.
“I’m real proud of him for doing so,” John said.
John said the decision to adopt is a weighty one, and the process takes “no small amount of effort to go through. It's an appropriate set of hoops that have to be jumped.”
But it’s worth it, he added.
“For people my age, adopting teens I think is beautiful,” John said.
“I told the boys I want to see them be 40 years old. And with them being teens now, I think that's a possibility.”
Featured video: Thanksgiving meal at Tulsa's Center for Hope
Gallery: Meet 67 children waiting for adoption in the Oklahoma Heart Gallery
Allen C.
Andrea G.
Ardie "AJ" B.
Autumn B.
Bailey R.
Bradley B.
Brandon S.
Bryan M.
Caleb A.
Camryn H.
Cheavella L.
Dakota W.
Damarion T.
Damien D.
David W.
Deante and Angel S.
Deante S.
Diajhane M.
Donna K.
Dylan T.
Emma R.
Emyra
Faithon B.
Gage S.
Glenden H.
Hayden L.
Hayven N.
I’knika B
Jayden and Ben S.
Jeremiah S.
John F.
Johnny W.
Jordon B.
Josh P.
Josiah T.
Kase G.
Katie S.
Kayden B.
Kerianna F.
Kimberly R.
Madison M.
Malachi R.
Mason F.
Matthew H.
Matthew L.
Maxwell C.
Michael T.
Miguel H.
Nathan P.
Nhadia (Nora) V.
Nicholas C.
Ny-ell J.
October B.
Qu’aeveyon J.
Renee W.
Saharrah and Jaydon B.
Samantha R.
Selena P.
Seth B.
Shauna T.
Skielly R.
Teya S.
Thomas F.
Thomas G.
Tori A.
Zena B.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.