A COVID-19 vaccine appears on the horizon. But state officials say most Oklahomans won't see it for months

COVID-19 cases continue to surge throughout Oklahoma as 3,663 new infections were reported on Saturday, pushing past more than 20,000 new cases this past week.

State and local officials continue to preach for Oklahomans to continue following coronavirus protocols until they can get vaccinated.

It’s been eight months since Oklahoma diagnosed its first case of COVID-19, and it could be eight more months until a vaccine is available for most Oklahomans.

Governor Kevin Stitt urged on Monday that Oklahomans continue to stay socially distant, wash their hands and wear a mask.

