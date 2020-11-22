 Skip to main content
A COVID-19 vaccine appears on the horizon. But state officials say most Oklahomans won't see it for months

  • Updated
Virus Outbreak Britain Vaccine Test

An image from Britain’s Oxford University shows a person being injected as part of the first human trials in April in the UK to test a potential coronavirus vaccine.

 AP file

COVID-19 cases continue to surge throughout Oklahoma as 3,663 new infections were reported on Saturday, pushing past more than 20,000 new cases this past week.

State and local officials continue to preach for Oklahomans to continue following coronavirus protocols until they can get vaccinated.

It’s been eight months since Oklahoma diagnosed its first case of COVID-19, and it could be eight more months until a vaccine is available for most Oklahomans.

Governor Kevin Stitt urged on Monday that Oklahomans continue to stay socially distant, wash their hands and wear a mask.

Tulsa Health Department’s Bruce Dart says COVID-19 fight goes beyond masks

