A burst of snow possible Wednesday night on and north of Interstate 44
A burst of snow possible Wednesday night on and north of Interstate 44

  • Updated
Brief snow forecast

The Wednesday night forecast is calling for a quick burst of snow to fall on and north of Interstate 44.

 National Weather Service Forecast Office of Tulsa, Oklahoma

A quick burst of snow is in the forecast, starting 3 p.m. Wednesday, along and north of Interstate 44.

An approaching upper-level storm is producing precipitation over western Oklahoma and will eventually extend into the northeastern part of the state, according to National Weather Service Tulsa.

The precipitation will likely start off as rain before quickly changing into snow.

It may be briefly heavy and accumulate on grassy surfaces half an inch. It could accumulate on roads, but brief with no impacts on travel, according to the special weather statement.

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

