A burst of snow possible on and north of Interstate 44 this evening

A quick burst of snow is in the forecast, starting 3 p.m. Wednesday, along and north of Interstate 44.

An approaching upper-level storm is producing precipitation over western Oklahoma and will eventually extend into the northeastern part of the state, according to National Weather Service Tulsa.

The precipitation will likely start off as rain before quickly changing into snow.

It may be briefly heavy and accumulate on grassy surfaces half an inch. It could accumulate on roads, but brief with no impacts on travel, according to the special weather statement.

