'A breath of fresh air:' Local officials pleased with federal eviction moratorium extension

With the nationwide eviction moratorium now set to expire at the end of July, the city of Tulsa and its community partners are equipped with more time to provide continued support for tenants and landlords who have been uniquely affected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Biden administration announced Thursday that the nationwide ban on evictions would be extended for a month to help tenants who are unable to make rent payments during the coronavirus pandemic, but it said this is expected to be the last time it does so.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, extended the evictions moratorium from June 30 until July 31. The CDC said Thursday that "this is intended to be the final extension of the moratorium."

The Rev. Jeff Jaynes, executive director of Restore Hope Ministries, called the announcement a "breath of fresh air" that will temporally alleviate the burden and uncertainty for residents and property owners.

"By allowing more time to process those applications, that gives up more time to get that assistance out and remove the burden from tenants and also help those landlords," Jaynes said, whose program provides rental assistance. "It is a big win for those who are facing these struggles."