'A blessing': A mural inside a Bixby pub helps keep the legacy of the man who created it alive

Displayed in an illuminated area, among wall-mounted sports jerseys and large television screens inside a Bixby pub, rests a piece of art that pays homage to Tulsa and the man who helped create it.
For the last seven years, Treys Bar & Grill has been the home of a large mural hand painted by Mikey Jung and John Ethan Hopper.
The piece features Tulsa, its famed landmarks and even the familiar Arkansas River providing a realistic backdrop.
Described as “amazing” by bartender Chae Morgerson, the mural often gets compliments from patrons as an admirable representation of the city.
But for Barbi C. Jung, the work — and the acknowledgement that it even exists — means so much more.
“A blessing,” she called it after learning that a mural her late son had worked on was present.
Mikey Jung died in 2019, and Barbi Jung had recently inquired of its whereabouts on social media after going through personal photos and discovering her son toiling away at it along with Hopper.
Jung, who lives in Los Angeles, was notified this week that Treys was where Mikey had crafted the artwork and relieved she and her son’s children — described as artistic like their father — would be able to view it.
“I wanted to see something that my son had created with his own hands and have a time of remembrance and see of the world that he left behind,” she said. “When you lose your children and you find out they’ve done something so wonderful ... it helps with the grieving process to a certain extent.”
Jung plans to visit Treys during the winter months to see the mural along with family members currently living in the Tulsa area.
Once there, she wants to admire the work and share stories about Mikey over lunch with loved ones.
She’s also driven to cherish every remaining moment with her family amid the death of her other son, Scott Twyman, who was killed in Branson, Missouri, months before Mikey passed away.
“Not everyone gets to see things like that their children leave behind,” said Jung. “That’s why this painting is so important because it’s something that he did and is something we all can go see as a family.”