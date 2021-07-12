'A blessing': A mural inside a Bixby pub helps keep the legacy of the man who created it alive

Displayed in an illuminated area, among wall-mounted sports jerseys and large television screens inside a Bixby pub, rests a piece of art that pays homage to Tulsa and the man who helped create it.

For the last seven years, Treys Bar & Grill has been the home of a large mural hand painted by Mikey Jung and John Ethan Hopper.

The piece features Tulsa, its famed landmarks and even the familiar Arkansas River providing a realistic backdrop.

Described as “amazing” by bartender Chae Morgerson, the mural often gets compliments from patrons as an admirable representation of the city.

But for Barbi C. Jung, the work — and the acknowledgement that it even exists — means so much more.

“A blessing,” she called it after learning that a mural her late son had worked on was present.

Mikey Jung died in 2019, and Barbi Jung had recently inquired of its whereabouts on social media after going through personal photos and discovering her son toiling away at it along with Hopper.