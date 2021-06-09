 Skip to main content
A bird's eye view of work on the old Pedestrian Bridge, Zink Dam
Bridge work

Demolition of the old Pedestrian Bridge over the Arkansas River and construction of a new Zink Dam continue on Wednesday. The $50 million overhaul of Zink Dam is on track to be completed in the summer of 2023. And if all goes as planned, the new Gateway Bridge for pedestrians will be completed about the same time.

 Tom Gilbert, Tulsa World

Demolition and construction continue on the pedestrian bridge

