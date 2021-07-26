A big year for tornadoes was predicted, but 2021 has seen fewer than average

There were fewer tornadoes than average in the U.S. this spring storm season, despite some predictions based on La Nina ocean temperature conditions that it could be an active season.
"Tornado activity — and, more broadly, severe thunderstorm activity — for 2021 has been lower than average after a somewhat late start," said John Allen, assistant professor of meteorology at Central Michigan University.
"La Nina was observed this past winter and was predicted to continue into the spring, leading to expectations and speculation in the media about a potentially active season," he said in a blog at climate.gov.
"La Nina’s influence is linked to a higher frequency of tornadoes in the spring. However, although La Nina conditions were present through April 2021, the year so far has recorded below-average tornado counts."
A preliminary total of 580 tornadoes were reported through May 31, fewer than the 2000–2020 average of 676, he said.
In February, AccuWeather, a private forecasting company, published a story and issued a news release saying this year could "rival one of the most notorious severe weather seasons ever," basing its assertion on a strong La Nina pattern in 2011. There were more than 800 tornadoes in April that year.
That year also included several devastating tornadoes, including the Joplin, Missouri, tornado that killed 158 people and the Tuscaloosa–Birmingham storm in Alabama that killed 64.
Local experts told the Tulsa World in February that they were skeptical about the possibility that this year would be another 2011, saying too many factors are in play for such a seasonal prediction.
"Now that we are through the peak of the season, discussion among forecasters has turned toward deliberating over the low tornado frequency in what many predicted to be an active season," Allen said in his blog post.
"La Nina certainly does not always increase tornado likelihood," he said.
"For example, a similar magnitude La Nina in 1989 was accompanied by a similar near- to below-average tornado season to 2021 so far.
"Like all climate influences on the weather scale, you can think of La Nina weighting the dice in favor of tornado events, while on the flipside, El Nino reduces the overall likelihood. In any one case, however, the specific atmospheric pattern on shorter timescales plays an important role," he said.
El Nino and La Nina are the warm and cool phases, respectively, of a recurring climate pattern across the tropical Pacific Ocean, known as ENSO — or the El Nino-Southern Oscillation.
"ENSO is very much like the violin section of an orchestra — it leads the movement of variability in our atmosphere," Allen said.
"But what would a symphony by Beethoven or Mozart sound like without punctuation from other sections of the orchestra, both on shorter intervals and helping drive the overall piece?"
So far this year there have been 25 tornadoes in Oklahoma, according to preliminary data from the National Weather Service. The state averages 57.2 per year, with the most per month — 11.8, 24.3 and 7.3 on average — occurring in April, May and June, respectively.
The state averages 8.9 tornadoes between July and December.
"The difference between expectation (higher than normal) and observations (lower than normal) thus far highlights the need to further explore the details of what drives variability in tornado frequency," Allen said.
"Open questions also remain about how long ENSO’s influence persists into the spring months and how robust its influence on the atmosphere is, factors that may have played a role in this season’s evolution.
"It also suggests that greater caution is needed to understand the other processes at play before suggesting any given La Nina year will be the next 2011."
Climate.gov is a website of the National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration, the parent agency of the National Weather Service and several other agencies related to ocean, climate and drought study.
