'A big deal for Tulsa': This week's Ironman triathlon will build confidence for athletes and for the city

A friend’s parents lived near the course for the 2008 Chattanooga Waterfront Triathlon.
“We could go up for the weekend,” he suggested to Adam Stoermer, who was living in Knoxville, Tennessee, at the time. “Everybody can come. It’ll be fun.”
Stoermer was 20-something at the time. In his school days he had been “one step above-average” as an athlete, he said. But as a young adult he was “overweight, out of shape, burned out,” and generally just not feeling very good about himself.
That first triathlon was a convenient excuse for a road trip with a few buddies, but it also provided a kick in the pants to get healthy again. He finished 65th in his age group. But he finished. That was the point.
A triathlon, such as Tulsa’s inaugural Certified Piedmontese Ironman competition this weekend, includes swimming, cycling and running. Likewise, participants can be divided roughly into three groups, Stoermer said.
The professionals want to win prize money. And the serious amateur competitors, divided into age groups, are hoping to capture one of 75 slots to the 2021 Ironman World Championship this fall in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.
Then there’s the third group: people who are really just testing themselves and racing only against the clock to finish within the 17-hour deadline.
In 2008, Stoermer fell into that third group. By 2012, he had climbed into the second group and finished fifth in his age group at an independent triathlon in Oklahoma City.
Now a coach at Cascia Hall, Stoermer became the runner up in the 2017 Ultra-Distance National Championship and has served three times on Team USA at the International Triathlon Union Long Course World Championships.
Tulsa’s Ironman competition on Sunday will give him a chance to make it back to the world championships. But simply preparing for triathlons like this one has already paid off, Stoermer says.
“I had reached sort of a point where I needed to do something significant to change, particularly the direction of my health,” he says. “Physically, but then also for me, training and racing are a mental health stimulus. It’s made me a better father, a better husband. I know it’s made me a better coach.”
The course begins with a 2.4-mile swim in Keystone Lake followed by a 112-mile bicycle ride through Osage and Tulsa counties and a 26.2-mile marathon ending late Sunday in downtown Tulsa.
Training for such ordeal can almost become a part-time job, Stoermer says.
“The biggest challenge, the biggest toll, is the time commitment to be able to race the way that I want to,” he says, mentioning that he has three children in elementary school. “It’s a busy life, and to be able to squeeze all the training in — that’s the hard part.”
Roughly 2,000 athletes will participate Sunday, with several times that number of spectators, all adding up to an estimated $10 million impact on the local economy, according to Tulsa tourism officials.
But the positive publicity could mean even more for Tulsa, Stoermer says, especially with the Ironman triathlon sitting alongside the Senior PGA Championship and the Tulsa Tough bicycle races, all happening within three weeks of each other.
“It’s a big deal for Tulsa,” Stoermer says. “This is huge for our city with the kind of exposure we’re going to have.”
Triathlons are all about building self-confidence, he says. Self-confidence for the city and for the participants.
“If you can picture yourself crossing the finish line,” he says, “then you can.”