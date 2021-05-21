'A big deal for Tulsa': This week's Ironman triathlon will build confidence for athletes and for the city

In 2008, Stoermer fell into that third group. By 2012, he had climbed into the second group and finished fifth in his age group at an independent triathlon in Oklahoma City.

Now a coach at Cascia Hall, Stoermer became the runner up in the 2017 Ultra-Distance National Championship and has served three times on Team USA at the International Triathlon Union Long Course World Championships.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tulsa’s Ironman competition on Sunday will give him a chance to make it back to the world championships. But simply preparing for triathlons like this one has already paid off, Stoermer says.

“I had reached sort of a point where I needed to do something significant to change, particularly the direction of my health,” he says. “Physically, but then also for me, training and racing are a mental health stimulus. It’s made me a better father, a better husband. I know it’s made me a better coach.”

The course begins with a 2.4-mile swim in Keystone Lake followed by a 112-mile bicycle ride through Osage and Tulsa counties and a 26.2-mile marathon ending late Sunday in downtown Tulsa.

Training for such ordeal can almost become a part-time job, Stoermer says.