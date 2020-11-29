A $2,700 bill for a COVID-19 test turns up the heat on a health care industry dispute

For some injuries, illnesses or tests, their owners say, they’re also cheaper than hospital ERs because they offer cash discounts and have less overhead.

But established health care systems and insurers don’t like Tulsa ER & Hospital and Oklahoma ER & Hospital. They say too many patients don’t know the difference between a free-standing emergency room and an urgent care clinic, and wind up incurring thousands of dollars in unnecessary charges. Some suggest this is not entirely by accident.

Tulsa ER & Hospital hotly denies both assertions.

“We are not an urgent care,” said Dr. Christion Rice, a managing partner at both Oklahoma hospitals. “We are an emergency room.”

In any event, as with with most things related to the U.S. health care system, the explanation is both simpler and more complicated than one might think.

Take Carolyn Coburn’s COVID-19 bill.

Tulsa ER & Hospital points out similar charges would have been assessed by any emergency room for a COVID-19 test. Several area hospitals confirmed this.

The difference seems to be that relatively few asymptomatic people get COVID-19 tests in traditional ERs. Or at least that’s what the hospitals and insurers say.