911 calls due to power outages overloading EMSA, agency says, asking Tulsans to prepare and be patient

The city warned against the use of gas stoves to heat a residence due to the extreme danger of carbon monoxide poisoning. At least three people were hospitalized in the Tulsa area Monday for the ailment, according to an EMSA report.

Residents are encouraged to proactively check on their elderly family members or neighbors who may be suffering in the extreme cold instead of waiting for them to ask for help.

"In these extreme events, the elderly, infants and toddlers are the most susceptible," a city news release stated. "Call or check in on them to make sure they have adequate and safe heating sources in their home. If absolutely necessary, ask what errands, if any, you could help them with."

The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) began an emergency load reduction plan Monday at the request of the organization responsible for managing the regional electricity grid, the Southwest Power Pool.

The result is a required series of service interruptions, lasting approximately two hours, for some customers.