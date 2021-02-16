911 calls due to power outages overloading EMSA, agency says, asking Tulsans to prepare and be patient

With planned power outages now rolling through the Tulsa area in an attempt to offset the electrical grid's strain during subfreezing temperatures, authorities are urging residents to be mindful when considering calling 911.
In a news release Tuesday, EMSA spokesman Adam Paluka said the influx of calls from people who rely on powered medical equipment has made for an unsustainable call volume at the agency's 911 Communications Center.
"Before calling 911, patients should contact their medical provider about a power outage plan for medical devices powered by electricity and refrigerated medicines," Paluka said in the release. "Patients should find out how long medication can be stored at higher temperatures and get specific guidance for any medications and machines that are critical for life. Remember, these planned power outages are expected to last no more than two hours."
However, any patient experiencing a medical emergency should call 911 immediately and EMSA will respond as quickly and safely as possible, Paluka added.
The city of Tulsa is also asking residents not to call 911 if their power goes out, urging patience instead.
During a power outage, residents should stay in one central, indoor room and away from doors and windows, using towels and other available blankets to put near doors and windows where you feel the most cold coming in and keeping curtains drawn and blinds closed.
The city warned against the use of gas stoves to heat a residence due to the extreme danger of carbon monoxide poisoning. At least three people were hospitalized in the Tulsa area Monday for the ailment, according to an EMSA report.
Residents are encouraged to proactively check on their elderly family members or neighbors who may be suffering in the extreme cold instead of waiting for them to ask for help.
"In these extreme events, the elderly, infants and toddlers are the most susceptible," a city news release stated. "Call or check in on them to make sure they have adequate and safe heating sources in their home. If absolutely necessary, ask what errands, if any, you could help them with."
The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) began an emergency load reduction plan Monday at the request of the organization responsible for managing the regional electricity grid, the Southwest Power Pool.
The result is a required series of service interruptions, lasting approximately two hours, for some customers.
"These planned outages will reduce the risk of lengthy, widespread outages and will continue until the SPP authorizes a return to normal operations," the company said in a release. "PSO will attempt to notify all customers affected by the controlled outage although the immediacy of the SPP request may prevent advance notice."
Customers are asked to conserve energy usage to personal safety measures and protection against property damage, but the company says minor adjustments to thermostats and other energy-saving measures can make "a significant difference" to the system.
All unplanned outages should be reported through the website, bit.ly/PSOOutageMap, or through the mobile app.
Residents can keep apprised of the local planned outages here.
Updates from early Tuesday
About 3,000 customers near 71st and Riverside in south Tulsa could be without power until 1 p.m., according to PSO's outage map. Another 2,500 customers along 91st from Riverside to Yale also appear to be without power until about 11:30 a.m.; the outage in that area is estimated to last about four hours. An outage affecting about 1,500 near the Arkansas River from Tulsa Hills north to the Red Fork area is estimated to last until 1 p.m.
About 4,000 customers in midtown are reportedly without power until 1 p.m. Outages affecting several thousand more customers in far south Tulsa, Broken Arrow and areas to the east also are expected to last until about 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Those outages are not listed as a capacity issue, meaning it might not be among controlled service interruptions and could last longer than a couple of hours.
About 1,400 in the Brookside area are without power due to a controlled interruption of service, according to PSO's outage map, with restoration estimated at 11:30 a.m.
More than 1,000 PSO customers near Keystone Lake are expected to be without power until 9:30-11:30 a.m., according to the outage map, most of them due to capacity issues.
How to prepare for power outages
• Keep mobile devices fully charged; prepare backup battery power units if available.
• Plan for medical needs for devices requiring power or medication requiring cold storage.
• Put some immediate-need food items from the fridge and freezer into a cooler so you won’t have to open your fridge. An unopened refrigerator can keep food safe for two to four hours; a freezer can hold 24-48 hours depending on fullness. Freeze half-full jugs of water and keep in freezer to help keep food cold during an outage.
• Open the cabinet doors under sinks (especially on exterior walls) to allow whatever warm air is in the house to continue to circulate around plumbing. Prepare some potable water in case pipes freeze.
• Make sure you can open your garage door manually if you’ll need to get your vehicle out.