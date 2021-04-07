$900,000 grant will support mental health programs in Tulsa's criminal justice system

A well-known philanthropic family will give $900,000 to support a variety of programs in Tulsa that deal with the intertwined issues of mental health, homelessness and incarceration, officials said Wednesday.

Mental Health Association Oklahoma announced the grant from the Hardesty Family Foundation, which provided start-up funding in 2019 for the association’s Criminal Justice Division, supporting several criminal justice diversion programs. The new funding will allow those programs to continue, officials said.

“Mental health and substance abuse are underlying factors in so many of the problems that plague our society, I believe we have to begin with these two fundamental issues,” said Michelle Hardesty, the executive director of the family foundation, “before we can mend the other co-occurring issues like homelessness, domestic violence, incarceration, pregnancy rates, teen dropout and veteran issues.”

Among other efforts, the Hardesty funding will support case management for Tulsa’s Special Services Docket, which helps people avoid jail time after being charged with misdemeanor offenses that are often related to homelessness. The program allows charges to be dismissed and fines waived if people work with social service groups to address problems such as addiction or mental illness.