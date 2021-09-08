800 Afghan refugees expected in Tulsa over next three to four months

Eight hundred Afghan refugees are expected to arrive in Tulsa in the next three to four months, with more possible in the future, an official with Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma said Wednesday.

Debbie Crowley, director of marketing and public relations for CCEOK, said the organization has not been told exactly when refugees will begin arriving, “but we are expecting it to start anytime.”

“The traditional refugee program, we have at least a week to set up an apartment for them before they get here — a week to two weeks to prepare for their arrival,” Crowley said. “We don’t really know with this situation if we are going to get that much notice. We have no idea.”

Catholic Charities is the sole refugee resettlement agency in the state. Catholic Charities of Eastern of Oklahoma is responsible for the Afghan refugees resettling in eastern Oklahoma, while Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City is responsible for the 1,000 Afghan refugees resettling in western Oklahoma.

The 800 refugees coming to Tulsa make up about 200 families, all of whom have already gone through an initial vetting process, Crowley said.