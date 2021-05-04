$8.3 million rehab center will help homeless Tulsans not 'boomerang back onto the streets'

The Old Testament book of Joshua describes six “cities of refuge” in ancient Israel where people would be safe from those who sought revenge again them.

“They were places where you had time to put issues behind yourself,” Steve Whitaker, the CEO of Tulsa’s John 3:16 Mission, explained Tuesday.

The concept inspired the Mission’s $8.3 million expansion west of downtown, where a crowd gathered on a rain-soaked field Tuesday afternoon to break ground on a new rehabilitation center, which will be called The Refuge.

“For years, our community has needed a place where homeless men and women could get off the streets and begin to get their lives back,” Whitaker said. “Too many people were simply falling through the cracks. They were put into housing and then, without having fully recovered, boomeranged back onto the streets.”

John 3:16 bought the former Chouteau Elementary School building in 2013 and subsequently acquired 160 surrounding acres of rural land, located about five minutes from the mission’s downtown homeless shelter. The new project will renovate the existing school building while adding new construction to house “life rehabilitation services,” which will offer everything from treatment for addictions to job-skill training, officials said.