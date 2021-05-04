$8.3 million rehab center will help homeless Tulsans not 'boomerang back onto the streets'

The Old Testament book of Joshua describes six “cities of refuge” in ancient Israel where people would be safe from those who sought revenge again them.
“They were places where you had time to put issues behind yourself,” Steve Whitaker, the CEO of Tulsa’s John 3:16 Mission, explained Tuesday.
The concept inspired the Mission’s $8.3 million expansion west of downtown, where a crowd gathered on a rain-soaked field Tuesday afternoon to break ground on a new rehabilitation center, which will be called The Refuge.
“For years, our community has needed a place where homeless men and women could get off the streets and begin to get their lives back,” Whitaker said. “Too many people were simply falling through the cracks. They were put into housing and then, without having fully recovered, boomeranged back onto the streets.”
John 3:16 bought the former Chouteau Elementary School building in 2013 and subsequently acquired 160 surrounding acres of rural land, located about five minutes from the mission’s downtown homeless shelter. The new project will renovate the existing school building while adding new construction to house “life rehabilitation services,” which will offer everything from treatment for addictions to job-skill training, officials said.
Participants could spend as long as a year in the program, with space for 80 men and as many as 30 women, officials said.
While the John 3:16 Mission has been providing shelter, food and clothing to homeless Tulsans since 1952, The Refuge will address “the underlying causes of homelessness,” said Mayor G.T. Bynum.
“The people who leave here will be addiction-free, will be employed or ready for employment and they will have housing secured,” Bynum said. “They will be ready to contribute to our community.”
The renovation of the old Chouteau Elementary will include a commercial kitchen and dining facility along with residential dorm-style rooms for men. Women will be housed in a new 10,000-square-foot building that will stand next to the former school. John 3:16 also plans to build a 15,000 square-foot work training center/administrative building and a 25,000-square-foot distribution center for donations that come in for the homeless.
Last year, John 3:16 provided more than 200,000 meals, more than 45,000 shelter beds and nearly 15,000 articles of clothing.
"The people at John 3:16 are never satisfied with just the way things are," the mayor said before joining several other officials to turn shovels of dirt. "They always take the time to think 'How can we do this better?'"