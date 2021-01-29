 Skip to main content
78-year-old woman critically injured in auto-pedestrian collision

A 78-year-old woman was in critical condition Friday night following an auto-pedestrian collision in east Tulsa, police said. 

The driver involved told investigators that the woman ran out into the street in front of her vehicle in the 8800 block of East 31st Street about 7:35 p.m. and that she was unable to avoid the collision, the Tulsa Police Department said in a news release. 

The woman was unconscious when Tulsa firefighters arrived, and they provided her aid before she was rushed to a hospital, the release states. 

There is not a crosswalk in the area where the victim stepped into the road, which is poorly lit in that area, according to the release. 

Investigators believe the pedestrian likely was at fault. 

The driver was cited for having no insurance and was released. 

