 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
71st Street shut down between Yale and Granite after contractor hits gas line, police say
0 comments

71st Street shut down between Yale and Granite after contractor hits gas line, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
71st shut down map
Courtesy Tulsa police

Part of 71st Street shut down in both directions due to a leaking gas line is not expected to reopen until sometime Wednesday, Tulsa Police Sergeant Jack R. Ritter said Tuesday night.

Around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, a contractor was digging in the area of 5700 E. 71st St. when they hit a "significant ONG gas feeder line," Ritter said. The Tulsa Fire Department and Oklahoma Natural Gas responded and requested Tulsa police to assist in traffic control due to the volume of gas being released by the leak.

71st Street from Granite Avenue to Yale Avenue was shut down in both directions, and is likely to be closed to through traffic until Wednesday, Ritter said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Virgin Galactic to start testing latest spaceship

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Estate of woman who died in city jail sues city, jail operator
Crime News

Estate of woman who died in city jail sues city, jail operator

  • Updated

Lawanda Ward, 46, died Jan. 6, 2020, after she was found unresponsive in her cell as a detention officer entered to ready her for court that morning. She was arrested four days earlier on four misdemeanor larceny warrants after Tulsa police officers encountered her on the scene of another larceny.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News