71st Street shut down between Yale and Granite after contractor hits gas line, police say

Part of 71st Street shut down in both directions due to a leaking gas line is not expected to reopen until sometime Wednesday, Tulsa Police Sergeant Jack R. Ritter said Tuesday night.

Around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, a contractor was digging in the area of 5700 E. 71st St. when they hit a "significant ONG gas feeder line," Ritter said. The Tulsa Fire Department and Oklahoma Natural Gas responded and requested Tulsa police to assist in traffic control due to the volume of gas being released by the leak.

71st Street from Granite Avenue to Yale Avenue was shut down in both directions, and is likely to be closed to through traffic until Wednesday, Ritter said.