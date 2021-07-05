7 fatal crashes over holiday weekend reported by Oklahoma Highway Patrol

The first motorcycle collision of the weekend occurred about 2 a.m. Saturday just west of Miami in Ottawa County.

A Miami man was riding a 1996 Harley Davidson west on Oklahoma 10 about 1½ miles west of Miami when the motorcycle hit a deer, troopers said.

A passenger, Latisha Nolen, 39, of Miami, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man was taken to a Joplin hospital in critical condition.

Neither Nolen nor the driver was wearing a helmet, troopers said.

Other crashes

A man was killed Saturday when he was ejected from a vehicle on Interstate 35 near Davis.

He was a passenger in a northbound 2010 Nissan Sentra driven by a Healdton man that ran off the right side of Interstate 35 about 3:30 a.m. Sunday and hit the 35-foot trailer of an unoccupied pickup that was parked on the shoulder.

The passenger in the Sentra was ejected, troopers said. His identity had not been released Monday.

The driver of the Sentra was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Three other collisions occurred early Sunday.