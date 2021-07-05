7 fatal crashes over holiday weekend reported by Oklahoma Highway Patrol

With roads packed as people traveled for Fourth of July festivities, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers responded to at least seven fatal crashes across the state Saturday through Monday morning.
Most were single-vehicle crashes, and three involved motorcycles.
Reports are considered preliminary with some circumstances remaining under investigation.
Motorcycle crashes
The most recent fatal crash was reported early Monday on Interstate 244 in Tulsa.
Joaquin Sanchez, 28, of Tulsa, was riding a 2012 Honda motorcycle east on I-244 at an excessive speed around 2 a.m., the Highway Patrol reported. Just west of Harvard Avenue, the motorcycle ran off the right side of the road and hit a sign.
Sanchez was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.
In a crash near Jay in Delaware County, Ricky Greenfeather, 45, of Vinita, was killed when his motorcycle hit a sign.
Greenfeather was riding a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle on U.S. 59 about 2 miles south of Jay when he ran off the right side of the road on a curve and hit a sign about 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger was treated for injuries and released, troopers said.
The first motorcycle collision of the weekend occurred about 2 a.m. Saturday just west of Miami in Ottawa County.
A Miami man was riding a 1996 Harley Davidson west on Oklahoma 10 about 1½ miles west of Miami when the motorcycle hit a deer, troopers said.
A passenger, Latisha Nolen, 39, of Miami, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man was taken to a Joplin hospital in critical condition.
Neither Nolen nor the driver was wearing a helmet, troopers said.
Other crashes
A man was killed Saturday when he was ejected from a vehicle on Interstate 35 near Davis.
He was a passenger in a northbound 2010 Nissan Sentra driven by a Healdton man that ran off the right side of Interstate 35 about 3:30 a.m. Sunday and hit the 35-foot trailer of an unoccupied pickup that was parked on the shoulder.
The passenger in the Sentra was ejected, troopers said. His identity had not been released Monday.
The driver of the Sentra was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Three other collisions occurred early Sunday.
Ethan Smith, 29, of Caney, Kansas, was killed in a collision in Washington County about 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
Troopers said he was driving a 1997 Ford F-250 on a county road about 6 miles north and 5 miles east of Copan when the vehicle struck a bridge and then a tree about 4:40 a.m.
A single-vehicle collision near Ardmore in Carter County two hours later left one man dead.
Dustin Pittman, 44, of Elk City, was driving a 2008 Pontiac G6 south on U.S. 77 about two miles south of Ardmore when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and hit an embankment.
Pittman was pinned in the wreckage and was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.
Another crash less than an hour later in Pottawatomie County killed John Retzlaff, 84, of Wanette, the passenger in a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by another Wanette man.
Retzlaff was pronounced dead at the scene on Oklahoma 9 half a mile west of Tecumseh after the collision occurred about 7:15 a.m. The driver was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital.