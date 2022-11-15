 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
62-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle outside Bartlesville, OHP reports

A 62-year-old pedestrian was killed Monday evening while crossing U.S. 75 just south of Bartlesville, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. 

Lawerence Woodward of Nowata was crossing the four-lane highway in the rain about 6 p.m. at County Road 2200 when a southbound compact minivan hit him, according to a preliminary investigation.  

Woodward was taken to Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville, where he was later pronounced dead. 

The driver of the 2017 Honda Odyssey, a 27-year-old Owasso woman, was not injured, according to the report. 

Her condition was normal at the time, and she was wearing a seat belt, troopers reported. Investigators have not determined Woodward's condition. 

The cause of the incident remains under investigation. 

