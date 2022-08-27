61st and Peoria neighborhood residents get a glimpse of things to come at Johnson Park

Tulsans who live near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue have heard about the city’s plans to improve Johnson Park forever.

But there has never been an actual plan, with funding attached, that could turn those promises into reality.

That changed Saturday when the city's Parks and Recreation Department and other local service providers held a block party of sorts to unveil the conceptual plans for the reimagined public space.

Of course, the gathering was held at the park, which sits on the east side of Riverside Drive at 61st Street.

“We heard from the public — they want a place where they can go to be active, where they can go out there and gather together,” Anna America, Tulsa Parks and Recreation director, said before the event.

And be sure to put the emphasis on active, America said.

Although the park will have a playground, splash pad and other amenities common to public recreation areas, it will also feature elements you don’t see in most city parks, including a covered basketball/sports court and a graffiti wall.

Plans for the park also include a dog park. America said she has heard from parents living in nearby apartments who want the dog park so their children can have a pet and place to play with it.

“That was not something I expected to hear from the community,” America said. “... It was a good reminder why you actually ask people, you don’t assume, because I think we would have assumed that wasn’t a high priority.”

America said she hopes the dog park and other elements of the park will draw visitors from the nearby River Parks trails system and other parts of the city.

“I would love to see that community connected more,” she said of the 61st and Peoria neighborhood. “Sometimes people from other parts of Tulsa think of that as its own world there, and we want this to be an awesome park for that neighborhood, but we also want it to be something worth other people saying, ‘Hey, that’s really cool. We are going to come there.’”

Another cool part of the park, America said, will be the skate park. The hope is to move parts of the skate park that is on the west bank of the Arkansas River near 21st Street to Johnson Park, where it would be installed along the Riverside Drive side of the park.

The hundreds of people who attended Saturday's event were treated to music, pizza and tacos, and organizations such as Mental Health Assocication Oklahoma and Tulsa's Young Professionals were on hand to offer information on their services.

Willie Spinks, who has lived across the street from Johnson Park for eight years, said he believes the park improvements will make a big difference in the neighborhood.

"I'll be glad when it comes, so the kids, instead of getting into trouble, they can come over here and have something to do," said Spinks, 54.

City officials have had more than a half-dozen meetings in the last year to get input from community residents and stakeholders. They will use Saturday's comments as well to tweak their plans before issuing a request for proposals.

The project, which is scheduled to begin construction in 2024, is being funded with $3.1 million in Improve Our Tulsa 2 revenue.

America said if more money is needed to get it done, she’s willing to go digging.

“If things are over budget, which it feels like they always are, I am excited enough about this project, and I think there is enough excitement in the community, if we do have a gap, I definitely will go out and try to find some additional private support to give the community what they want,” she said.

Councilors Jeannie Cue and Jayme Fowler have been strong supporters of the revitalization of the park.

“The conceptual design of Johnson Park is the beginning of a renaissance of the 61st and Peoria neighborhood,” Fowler said. “The new Johnson Park will serve as the linchpin for a brighter future for the neighborhood. This is a great event we have been waiting for a long time.”