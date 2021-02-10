6 to 8 inches of snow predicted for Tulsa Sunday into Monday, meteorologists say

Tulsa could see up to eight inches of snow Sunday into Monday, meteorologists at the National Weather Service said.

Precipitation for the rest of this week looks sparse, said Bart Haake, meteorologist at the National Weather Service, but according to their predictions, six to eight inches of snow could fall Sunday evening into Monday morning.

Monday's high is 19 degrees, with a low of zero degrees Monday night, and temperatures won't rise above 30 degrees until Wednesday, Haake said.

