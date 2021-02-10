 Skip to main content
6 to 8 inches of snow predicted for Tulsa Sunday into Monday, meteorologists say
A man walks through steam on a bitter winter day in downtown Tulsa on Monday. Cold temperatures and accumulating ice and snow are predicted for northeastern Oklahoma, with possible snow and near-zero temperatures over the weekend.

 Michael Noble Jr. photos, Tulsa World

Tulsa could see up to eight inches of snow Sunday into Monday, meteorologists at the National Weather Service said.

Precipitation for the rest of this week looks sparse, said Bart Haake, meteorologist at the National Weather Service, but according to their predictions, six to eight inches of snow could fall Sunday evening into Monday morning.

Monday's high is 19 degrees, with a low of zero degrees Monday night, and temperatures won't rise above 30 degrees until Wednesday, Haake said.

Tulsa and surrounding communities get hit by icy weather

