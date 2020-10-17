5A state softball: Coweta tops Carl Albert for first championship since 2005

OKLAHOMA CITY – Brooklinn Thomas wasn’t born the last time Coweta won a state softball title, so maybe that’s why she didn’t seem overwhelmed by the moment on Saturday.
The freshman went 3-for-4 with three RBIs – including run-scoring singles in both the first and second innings – as the top-ranked Tigers swept to an 8-3 win over perennial power Midwest City Carl Albert in the Class 5A championship game at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.
The title was the fourth for Coweta (35-3), but the first for the Tigers since 2005. Coweta ended the season with 33 wins in its last 34 games, with the only blemish during that run a 10-6 loss to Pryor on Sept. 29 that first-year coach Blake Dunn said rejuvenated his team.
“Credit to the girls – they haven’t lost focus one single bit,” Dunn said. “I think (that loss) only fueled them. We won 22 straight and then dropped that one … and then came right back to work.”
No. 2 Carl Albert (25-15) was seeking its eighth title since 2006 and the Titans’ current group of seniors advanced to the championship game each of the past four seasons. But it was Coweta that came up with the big hits and big defensive plays at opportune times.
“These girls are a special group,” Dunn said. “They don’t back down to anybody. I don’t know what to say other than that I’m extremely proud of them. I walked into a pretty lucky situation. All of the credit goes to the girls and my assistant coaches. I just try to stay out of their way and manage them as best I can and they do the rest.”
Carl Albert left the bases loaded twice, including in the top of the first inning against Coweta starter Braedyn Sheofee (16-2). The Tigers pounced in the bottom of the inning for three runs, with Thomas and Whitney Holcomb each delivering run-scoring hits.
Ragan Kelley’s two-run single in the second pulled the Titans within 3-2, but Thomas answered, driving in Chaney Helton and Kayley Iott with a single in the bottom of the inning. Coweta tacked on three more runs in the third, two scoring on a dropped fly ball that would have been the third out of the inning. That made it 8-2.
Abbey Rogers doubled to lead off the fifth for the Titans and eventually scored on a single by Frolich, and Carl Albert loaded the bases with no outs. But Sheofee wriggled out of the jam with a popup, a strikeout and a ground-ball out, keeping the score at 8-3. The Titans had only one hit the rest of the way.
With a young team that included only three seniors, the future would seem bright for Coweta softball.
“I am so excited as a freshman winning state – that is amazing,” Thomas said.
Asked the secret to Coweta’s successful season, Thomas said the Tigers “just kept our momentum going and never stopped working. We just went out there and played Coweta Lady Tigers softball.”
And what would that be?
“It’s pretty good ball!”
