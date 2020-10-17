5A state softball: Coweta tops Carl Albert for first championship since 2005

OKLAHOMA CITY – Brooklinn Thomas wasn’t born the last time Coweta won a state softball title, so maybe that’s why she didn’t seem overwhelmed by the moment on Saturday.

The freshman went 3-for-4 with three RBIs – including run-scoring singles in both the first and second innings – as the top-ranked Tigers swept to an 8-3 win over perennial power Midwest City Carl Albert in the Class 5A championship game at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

The title was the fourth for Coweta (35-3), but the first for the Tigers since 2005. Coweta ended the season with 33 wins in its last 34 games, with the only blemish during that run a 10-6 loss to Pryor on Sept. 29 that first-year coach Blake Dunn said rejuvenated his team.

“Credit to the girls – they haven’t lost focus one single bit,” Dunn said. “I think (that loss) only fueled them. We won 22 straight and then dropped that one … and then came right back to work.”

No. 2 Carl Albert (25-15) was seeking its eighth title since 2006 and the Titans’ current group of seniors advanced to the championship game each of the past four seasons. But it was Coweta that came up with the big hits and big defensive plays at opportune times.