50 years after Apollo 14 moon mission, legacy of late astronaut from Claremore lives on

“Moon trees,” as they’re called, have been planted all over the country but not yet in Oklahoma.

That will change in May, when she plants a moon tree in Tulsa in partnership with the Tulsa Air & Space Museum and Up With Trees.

Rosemary will be one of the guests at the museum’s annual Aviator’s Ball on May 22, and she is working on a possible additional moon tree planting in Claremore while she is in the area.

As Roosa’s hometown, the community is still proud of its native son.

Roosa grew up on a farm outside Claremore. Exploring the area woods and countryside with his dog Skippy helped foster a lifelong love of hunting and the outdoors, his daughter said.

And the sight of the stars in the Oklahoma sky fueled his young imagination.

“Daddy was very proud of his roots in Oklahoma,” Rosemary said.

Roosa was a 1951 graduate of Claremore High School. Roosa Elementary School in Claremore is named in his honor.

Doing what he loved

By the time he had a family of his own, Roosa was well on his way to making history. Rosemary’s earliest memories, she said, are of the NASA community in Houston.