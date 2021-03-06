50 years after Apollo 14 moon mission, legacy of late astronaut from Claremore lives on

Helping a 7-year-old understand the basics of rocket flight was no simple thing.
So Stuart Roosa found an image that made it easier.
“I remember he used to say to me, ‘We’ll be going faster than Superman, Rosemary,’” his daughter, Rosemary Roosa, said.
Just 7 when she watched her astronaut father blast off, achieving upwards of 20,000 mph on his way to the moon, Rosemary has had plenty of reasons lately for thinking back on that exciting moment.
Last month marked the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 14 mission, of which the late Air Force Col. Stuart Roosa, who grew up in Claremore, was a part.
With that journey, Roosa joined an elite group. Today he remains one of just 24 American astronauts to have traveled to the moon.
For Rosemary, a resident of Gulfport, Mississippi, where she runs the nonprofit Moon Tree Foundation in her father’s memory, this anniversary year is a time of fond memories. And she’ll be making a few more soon when she returns to her dad’s home state.
Her foundation plants descendant trees from a group of seeds her father carried to the moon and back, she said, as a way to inspire and educate future generations.
“Moon trees,” as they’re called, have been planted all over the country but not yet in Oklahoma.
That will change in May, when she plants a moon tree in Tulsa in partnership with the Tulsa Air & Space Museum and Up With Trees.
Rosemary will be one of the guests at the museum’s annual Aviator’s Ball on May 22, and she is working on a possible additional moon tree planting in Claremore while she is in the area.
As Roosa’s hometown, the community is still proud of its native son.
Roosa grew up on a farm outside Claremore. Exploring the area woods and countryside with his dog Skippy helped foster a lifelong love of hunting and the outdoors, his daughter said.
And the sight of the stars in the Oklahoma sky fueled his young imagination.
“Daddy was very proud of his roots in Oklahoma,” Rosemary said.
Roosa was a 1951 graduate of Claremore High School. Roosa Elementary School in Claremore is named in his honor.
Doing what he loved
By the time he had a family of his own, Roosa was well on his way to making history. Rosemary’s earliest memories, she said, are of the NASA community in Houston.
“We lived in the same neighborhood as Neil Armstrong. It was a very exciting time. Everyone was geared up for the space program. We knew we were in a space race.”
Before Roosa’s turn to go into space, he began preparing his children.
“Daddy wanted me and my three brothers to really understand that he was doing something that he loved,” Rosemary said. “And if something should happen to him, he wanted us to know that he died doing what he loved to do.”
In 1969 Roosa took his children to the historic launch of Apollo 11, the first mission to land humans on the moon.
“He wanted us to see the flames and hear the noise and see the fire coming out,” his daughter said.
“If you’ve seen a Saturn V rocket — a pretty massive fire comes out from those five engines. It kind of sits there for a moment, and then you hear the roar, and the ground is shaking. You hear the crackling of the fuel — pop, pop, pop. The sound was so very, very loud.”
The experience made a definite impression. And it helped familiarize her with the process for when her dad’s turn came.
Roosa was originally supposed to go on the Apollo 13 mission in 1970, his daughter said. But he was reassigned to the next. Given how things played out, it was “God’s timing,” she added.
As depicted later in the Tom Hanks movie, Apollo 13 was a near-disaster, with mechanical problems forcing the crew to abort.
Roosa was in the mission control room at the time. Because of his prior knowledge and training, he would be key in helping the astronauts make it back safely, his daughter said.
A few months later, Apollo 13 would still be on everyone’s minds when Apollo 14 launched.
“We had to get the program back on track,” Rosemary said, adding that another failure could mean the end.
More important for her family, though, was her father’s safe return.
“It shocks people when I tell them that fear was not something we felt as kids,” Rosemary said. “They had trained so hard, and they corrected the problems that occurred on Apollo 13. Everyone had faith in the program.”
That faith, it turned out, was not misplaced.
The mission, which took place from Jan. 31 through Feb. 9, 1971, was a success.
Roosa would serve as command module pilot, alongside his two crewmates, Alan Shepard and Edgar Mitchell.
As pilot, he remained in lunar orbit, soloing for three days while Shepard and Mitchell were on the moon’s surface.
Roosa’s tree seeds, representing several varieties, were part of a NASA partnership with the U.S. Forestry Service to learn the effects of space on the seeds. Ultimately they showed no ill effects.
Astronaut’s daughter
Roosa died in 1994. But if he were here, his daughter said, no one would be more excited about NASA’s planned return to the moon and mission to Mars.
“He definitely believed that space travel should become like commercial airline flight and that one day travel to the moon and beyond would be considered normal,” she said.
Her father would also be thrilled, she said, about the Artemis program, in which NASA plans to land the first woman and next man on the moon by 2024.
“Even though he was in that macho environment of that era, he always taught me that I could be anything I wanted to,” Rosemary said.
He showed his confidence in her and her abilities in various ways, she added, including teaching her to fly.
“He went out and got his instructor rating just so he could teach me,” she said. “He put me in the cockpit at 16, barely old enough to drive. And at 18 I got my pilot’s license.”
Rosemary paid tribute to her father with the 2019 release of her book “To the Moon: An Autobiography of An Apollo Astronaut’s Daughter.”
The book came out in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission.
As part of Apollo 11 festivities, Rosemary helped plant a Moon Tree Garden at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, featuring a tree for each Apollo mission to the moon.
“I look back now, and I think my father really had a destiny,” she said. “He didn’t know it. He just wanted to be the best he could be and see where it led him. He used to always say to me, ‘The harder you work, the luckier you get.’”
“My father had simple beliefs,” Rosemary added. “He believed in God and country and family. And he believed in hard work.”
For more information on the Moon Tree Foundation, visit moontreefoundation.com.
