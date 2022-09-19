$50 million grant will help reimagine north Tulsa neighborhood: Envision Comanche

Tulsa Housing Authority’s ambitious plan to reimagine a section of the 36th Street North corridor received a huge boost Monday with the announcement that the project has been awarded a $50 million federal grant.

It is the second time in five years the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded a Choice Neighborhoods Initiative grant to THA.

In 2018, the Authority received $30 million to revitalize the Eugene Field neighborhood in west Tulsa.

Choice Neighborhoods grants are intended to be used to leverage public and private dollars to support locally driven strategies to address struggling neighborhoods.

The grant awarded to Envision Comanche, announced Monday, will help fund an estimated $190 million plan to create a mixed-use, mixed-income residential and commercial development in and around Comanche Park Apartments, 3608 N. Quaker Ave.

Aaron Darden, president and CEO of THA, described the redevelopment project as a bold, innovative catalyst for an area that has been historically underserved.

“North Tulsa deserves this level of investment, and we can’t wait to get started with the Envision Comanche project plan that we know will transform the community," Darden said in a press release. "We are endlessly grateful to HUD and to our many community partners for making this dream a reality."

The city of Tulsa partnered with THA on the grant application.

“This past year, Tulsa has shown that it can compete with any city and any project when we work together toward common goals that ultimately increase opportunity across our city,” said Mayor G.T. Bynum. “I want to thank the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development for believing in the impact this project will make in the lives of Tulsans."

Comanche Park comprises 271 federally subsidized units. The Envision Comanche master plan calls for demolishing the complex and building 545 affordable and market-rate units.

Comanche Park residents will have first right to return to replacement apartments as they become available.

The plan also calls for the construction of a grocery store, an urban farm and the development of the Flat Rock Creek Urban Wilderness Area.

To assist in the relocation process, HUD will provide residents with housing vouchers and THA will pay for moving costs. Residents will be given at least 90 days’ notice before they are required to leave their apartments.

The Comanche Park redevelopment, like the Eugene Field reimagining, will be done in phases over multiple years.

The Eugene Field project, known as River West, includes more than 400 subsidized and market rate units. Construction is about halfway done, with phase four of six expected to begin within the next two months.

Four Tulsa nonprofits are providing funding to help make the project possible: the George Kaiser Family Foundation, the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation, the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation, and the Ascension St. John Foundation.

The Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency is also providing funding.

