5-year-old seriously injured when hit by car on apartment complex playground
5-year-old seriously injured when hit by car on apartment complex playground

  • Updated
062321-tul-nws-kidhit-p1

The driver of the vehicle that hit a 5-year-old boy was in handcuffs after police arrived but was later released.

 Jacob Factor

A 5-year-old boy was seriously injured when he was hit by a car in a playground at a south Tulsa apartment complex Tuesday evening, police said.

The driver was handcuffed and took a DUI field test at the scene, at the Savanna Landing complex near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue, after the crash occurred about 6 p.m.

He was not arrested, but police said the investigation will continue, as is routine in auto-pedestrian crashes.

Tulsa Police Sgt. Daniel Fuller said he couldn't give any indication of the field test result or comment on the "consciousness of the driver" at the time of the crash, which he called an accident.

The child was "run over" and has serious injuries that are not considered life-threatening, he said.

Fuller said the child was on a playground at the complex when he was hit by the car, which stopped in a parking lot a distance away from where the crash occurred.

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

