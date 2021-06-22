5-year-old critical after being hit by car in south Tulsa apartment complex

A 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after being hit by a car in a south Tulsa apartment complex Tuesday evening, police said.
The driver was handcuffed and took a DUI field test at the scene, at the Savanna Landing complex near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue, after the crash occurred about 6 p.m.
He was not arrested, but police said the investigation will continue, as is routine in auto-pedestrian crashes.
More information will be posted as it becomes available.
Jacob Factor
Breaking News Reporter
A lifelong Tulsa resident, I have worked around Oklahoma covering sports and news. I joined the Tulsa World in 2021 to cover breaking news.
