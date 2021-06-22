 Skip to main content
5-year-old critical after being hit by car in south Tulsa apartment complex
5-year-old critical after being hit by car in south Tulsa apartment complex

A 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after being hit by a car in a south Tulsa apartment complex Tuesday evening, police said.

The driver was handcuffed and took a DUI field test at the scene, at the Savanna Landing complex near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue, after the crash occurred about 6 p.m.

He was not arrested, but police said the investigation will continue, as is routine in auto-pedestrian crashes.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.

