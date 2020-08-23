The city of Tulsa municipal elections will be held Tuesday.
Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
There is no in-person early voting Monday.
Absentee ballots can be hand delivered to the Tulsa County Election Board, 555 N. Denver Ave. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.
Absentee ballots cannot be hand delivered to the Election Board on Tuesday.
Mailed absentee ballots must arrive at the Election Board by 7 p.m. Tuesday.
"In accordance with Oklahoma law, we can only accept hand delivered absentee ballots at the Election Board up until 5 p.m. on the day before an election,” said Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman. “You are only allowed to return your ballots and not someone else's.
“Hand delivered ballots cannot be accepted at the Election Board on Election Day. If you are submitting your absentee ballots by mail, they will be accepted until 7 p.m. on Election Day.”