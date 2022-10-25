$5 million grant to help fight youth homelessness in Tulsa

A Way Home for Tulsa received a $5 million grant and plans to involve the community in the discussion on how the money can help end youth homelessness locally.

“We’re thrilled," said Becky Gligo, executive director of Housing Solutions. "It’s a recognition based on the size of it that HUD is impressed with the work that's happening in Tulsa, and it’s going to give us a leg up to really end youth homelessness."

Housing Solutions is the lead agency for A Way Home for Tulsa, a collective of Tulsa County agencies working to end homelessness.

The award comes to Housing Solutions, in support of A Way Home for Tulsa partner agencies, through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program.

“It’s a grant from HUD that we applied for competitively, and 17 communities were chosen," Gligo said. "We were one of them."

Thousands of young homeless people may be going uncounted, experts say. As of 2021-22, Tulsa Public Schools counted 741 homeless students, the equivalent of about 30 full classrooms. At Union Public Schools, 945 students were considered homeless — the equivalent of 38 full classrooms.

In an interview Tuesday, Gligo said the agencies will spend about six months working with the community and youth stakeholders to determine needs.

"Once we determine the best way to spend the money, we will put out calls for proposals to implement it, but we anticipate spending most of it on housing opportunities," she said.

Advocates say solutions to Tulsa’s growing youth homelessness rate will require significant improvements in infrastructure, increased federal and local funding for organizations addressing youth homelessness, an emphasis on a housing-first model, and ending stigma.

"This award is an incredible achievement that shows how A Way Home for Tulsa leverages diverse resources from many partners to benefit the community,” said Melanie Stewart, A Way Home for Tulsa Leadership Council chair and Veterans Affairs Eastern Oklahoma program manager. “This funding will support critical housing needs for youth, but the investment will ripple throughout Tulsa as economic development, educational outcomes and increased stability for families."

Mayor G.T. Bynum, in a statement Tuesday, thanked federal officials for recognizing the need in Tulsa, as well as the work already being done in the community by these agencies.

“I am proud of the commitment we have with our partners at A Way Home for Tulsa as we work together to find real solutions for every young Tulsan to have an equal shot at a great life," he said.