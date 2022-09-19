47th Fall Festival ends successful run

It’s not a fluke when you do something great two years in a row.

That’s exactly what’s happened at the finish of the 47th Coweta Fall Festival. The annual event ended a successful three-day run Saturday night.

Everyone was surprised by the attendance for the 2021 event, but saw even more for 2022.

By Saturday morning, a group waiting for the annual parade to start commented on the “wall-to-wall” crowd Friday night.

Photographer Aaron Peck even got an airborne shot of part of Friday afternoon’s attendees from his drone to show the crowds.

Social media posts from Coweta Chit-Chat echoed the sentiment.

“I can't remember the last time I saw so many people there,” Chris Thomas said in his post. “The food was good, the midway seemed like it had more attractions, games, etc. and the local vendor booths were great. As a life long resident, I also noticed that I'm seeing more faces that I do not recognize. So, welcome to Coweta! I'm glad we are still able to host this awesome small town fair on Main Street!”

It didn’t hurt that musical entertainment was great, too.

The crowds or the performers didn’t want to stop late Friday night’s fun, but eventually got the plug pulled right at the scheduled closing time.

“We went last night to watch the grandkids ride and the crowd was amazing! I have never seen so many people in that area,” said Tammy Wisdom in her Facebook post. “I love seeing our small town get together and have fun and see friends you haven’t seen in a while! It was a great night!”

The vendors gave positive feedback, too. The crowds made business better for all.

“The businesses have had full houses,” one Festival volunteer said.

City Councilor Randy Woodward said one business crew was super busy.

“They got hammered last night. It was one of the best crowds in 47years.”

Shelly Martin Hollingshed gave a detailed description of the downtown Coweta business scene during the festival.

“Absolutely love seeing our small-town support for the Fall Festival,” Hollingshed posted. “Get out and shop local shops downtown.

“Take this time to see what's inside each shop and what they have to offer for your next birthday gift or upcoming Christmas gifts. Also, go throw an ax or at least go by to get a coupon from the desk inside.”

Hollingshed is probably available to be a spokesperson for any local Coweta business with her enthusiastic descriptions.

“One business said this was their best ever day since Mother’s Day,” another festival worker said.

The final crowd estimate could most likely exceed the record 2021 event. It should be announced by the time this story appears in print.

It was summed up this way by a festival organizer.

“The last time was record crowds, but this may be better.”

No matter how it shakes out, the 47th Coweta Fall Festival has set a standard it keeps setting records with.