40 years of Tulsa Sister Cities program celebrated

In one of the first tangible benefits of a burgeoning friendship between the two cities in the early 1980s, Tulsa sent a used fire truck to San Luis Potosi, Mexico. And, in exchange, Tulsa’s first Sister City sent back a replica of a historic fountain, which used to stand outside the old Tulsa Fire Department headquarters at Fourth Street and Frankfort Avenue.

Four decades later, Tulsa’s Sister Cities program can point to innumerable economic, educational and cultural benefits. But the intangibles may have turned out to be even more valuable for Tulsa, officials said.

“We want to build a global community,” said Micah Keyan, chairman of Tulsa’s Sister City partnership with Utsunomiya, Japan. “There have been bonds formed and friendships made that will last a lifetime.”

The Tulsa Sister Cities project will celebrate its 40th anniversary Friday during the annual Global Vision Awards Gala, which will be presented virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since launching in October 1980, the program has added seven more sister cities around the world. Working with counterparts in each of the cities, Tulsa officials coordinate educational opportunities, travel, dignitary visits, internships, business partnerships and tourism.