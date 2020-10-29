 Skip to main content
40 years of Tulsa Sister Cities program celebrated

40 years of Tulsa Sister Cities program celebrated

103020-tul-nws-sistercities-p1

Tulsa donated this aircraft rescue and firefighting truck to an airport firefighter training center in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, as a Sister City gift in the 1980s.

 TOM GILBERT, Tulsa World file

In one of the first tangible benefits of a burgeoning friendship between the two cities in the early 1980s, Tulsa sent a used fire truck to San Luis Potosi, Mexico. And, in exchange, Tulsa’s first Sister City sent back a replica of a historic fountain, which used to stand outside the old Tulsa Fire Department headquarters at Fourth Street and Frankfort Avenue.

Four decades later, Tulsa’s Sister Cities program can point to innumerable economic, educational and cultural benefits. But the intangibles may have turned out to be even more valuable for Tulsa, officials said.

“We want to build a global community,” said Micah Keyan, chairman of Tulsa’s Sister City partnership with Utsunomiya, Japan. “There have been bonds formed and friendships made that will last a lifetime.”

The Tulsa Sister Cities project will celebrate its 40th anniversary Friday during the annual Global Vision Awards Gala, which will be presented virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since launching in October 1980, the program has added seven more sister cities around the world. Working with counterparts in each of the cities, Tulsa officials coordinate educational opportunities, travel, dignitary visits, internships, business partnerships and tourism.

“We’re in contact with them almost every day,” Keyan said.

In choosing a Sister City, Tulsa looks for common ground in demographics, economics and culture, he said.

“Can we have a good connection that will help us develop a relationship?” he asked.

This year’s award gala will honor the Charles & Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation, the city of Tulsa and the band Hanson. For more information, visit tulsaglobalalliance.org.

michael.overall@tulsaworld.com

Tulsa's Sister Cities

• San Luis Potosi, Mexico, a Sister City since 1980: Famous for historic churches, colonial architecture and Mexican tradition.

• Kaohsiung, a Sister City since 1980: Taiwan’s second-largest city, a major industrial center with the largest shopping mall in East Asia.

• Beihai, China, a Sister City since 1987: Known for white sandy beaches, pearls and shell art. Weizhou Island, China’s largest volcanic island and major tourist attractions, is short boat ride away.

• Tiberias, Israel, a Sister City since 1989: A popular winter resort on the Sea of Galilee, dates back to the time of Christ.

• Utsunomiya, Japan, a Sister City since 1992: About an hour’s drive from Tokyo, is rich with historical landmarks, including rock-carved Buddhas at the Ohya Temple.

• Zelenograd, Russia, a Sister City since 1992: Founded as a textile center northwest of Moscow, has become such a technology hub that it is known as Russia’s version of Silicon Valley.

• Celle, Germany, a Sister City since 2000: has more than 480 restored half-timbered houses from the 16th through the 18th centuries.

• Amiens, France, a Sister City since 2005: The largest city between Paris and the English Channel.

Source: Tulsa World archives

