Miss Oklahoma 2023 kicks off this week with 40 contestants from across the state competing for the title, a $30,000 cash scholarship and the chance to participate in this year’s Miss America competition.

The competition, held at Tulsa's River Spirit Casino Resort, features a private interview, talent, health and fitness, and evening gown events before the winner is announced Saturday night.

The Miss Oklahoma Organization will be giving out over $2 million in scholarships to contestants in both the Miss Oklahoma and the Miss Oklahoma’s Teen competitions this week, said Jack Cooper, Miss Oklahoma president and chairman of the board.

Cooper said the organization is volunteer based, and the funding for the scholarships comes from sponsors and donors.

Megan Gold, Miss Oklahoma 2022, won a $25,000 cash scholarship toward her education at the University of Oklahoma.

Over the last year, Gold focused on her social impactive initiative, “America, Let’s Do Lunch - Ending Senior Hunger,” and to get closer to her initiative, she moved into Covenant Living at Inverness, a retirement community located on West 71st Street.

Gold said she wanted to be closer to the community she hoped to impact and the experience gave her a new perspective on the isolation and hunger experienced by older generations. Along with living in the retirement community, Gold worked closely with Meals on Wheels to advocate for expanded resources and fundraising.

Gold chose her initiative after seeing her grandfather struggle with nutritious eating after his wife died. Cooper said contestants typically choose an initiative they have a personal connection to, with topics ranging from mental health and CPR training to music programs and literacy.

“These community service initiatives (are) something that means something to them, something that they've experienced with their families, something that they've experienced personally,” Cooper said.

Gold has competed in Miss Oklahoma competitions for the last 10 years, and she said the organization has given her valuable life skills and connections she can carry with her in the future.

Gold wants the contestants to soak in this week as winning isn’t necessarily the only way for the organization to impact them.

“(It’s) a testament to what the organization can do for you if you allow it to transform you and to change your life and to catapult you into the rest of your life and give you the skills that you need to succeed,” Gold said. “Make the most of the experience and the opportunity.”

The Miss Oklahoma preliminary competition begins at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and the Miss Oklahoma’s Teen competition begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The finals for both begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are available at the River Spirit Casino Resort box office.

