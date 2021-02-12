40,000 vaccines administered through tribes, veterans health centers in Oklahoma

About 1.3 million patient visits per year come through the Cherokee Nation W.W. Hastings Hospital and Outpatient Health Facility in Tahlequah, in addition to clinics in Muskogee, Vinita, Ochelata, Nowata, Salina, Jay, Stilwell and Sallisaw.

More than 1,000 vaccinations have been administered through the Osage Nation Wah-Zha-Zhe Health Center, with some second-dose appointments for patients affected by icy roads. Booster doses make the vaccination fully effective beyond the 21- or 28-day windows for Pfizer and Moderna shots.

Distribution through the Eastern Oklahoma Veterans Affairs Health Care System has been affected by winter weather, with appointments and clinics in Muskogee and Tulsa canceled this week.

"We are continuing to reach out to our veterans who are 65 or older to get them scheduled in one of our upcoming drive-through clinics," Nita McClellan said Wednesday. Veterans with further needs may call 888-397-8387 or go to va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/stay-informed.