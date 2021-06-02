$40,000 in grants for Black-owned small businesses announced through Greenwood Chamber, Fiserv initiative

Four minority-owned small businesses in Tulsa will receive $10,000 grants through a new partnership announced by the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce.

The global financial services firm Fiserv, in announcing its Back2Business initiative, says the area known as Black Wall Street has been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

Grant recipients: Alpha Grill, a barbecue restaurant and food truck from Frank Willis; Black Wall Street Tees and Souvenirs, Cleo Harris Jr.’s company in the heart of the Greenwood District; A New Way Center, which provides professional services and counseling to members of the community; and Wanda J’s Next Generation, owned by Wanda’s son Ty Walker, offering Southern food inspired by the family matriarch.

“In light of this great news, the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce is confident that these businesses will rebound and be strong again after the destructive financial setback that has greatly impacted minority-owned businesses in Tulsa,” Greenwood Chamber President Freeman Culver said in a news release.

The four Greenwood District firms, in addition to the grants, will also receive consulting and point-of-sale technology from Fiserv.