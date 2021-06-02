 Skip to main content
$40,000 in grants for Black-owned small businesses announced through Greenwood Chamber, Fiserv initiative
$40,000 in grants for Black-owned small businesses announced through Greenwood Chamber, Fiserv initiative

Black Wall Street file art

Isaiah Harris, son of Black Wall Street Tees and Souvenirs owner Cleo Harris, works April 2 at the shop. The Greenwood District-centered business is among four in the area getting free counseling and $10,000 grants through the Fiserv Back2Business initiative.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World file

Four minority-owned small businesses in Tulsa will receive $10,000 grants through a new partnership announced by the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce.

The global financial services firm Fiserv, in announcing its Back2Business initiative, says the area known as Black Wall Street has been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

Grant recipients: Alpha Grill, a barbecue restaurant and food truck from Frank Willis; Black Wall Street Tees and Souvenirs, Cleo Harris Jr.’s company in the heart of the Greenwood District; A New Way Center, which provides professional services and counseling to members of the community; and Wanda J’s Next Generation, owned by Wanda’s son Ty Walker, offering Southern food inspired by the family matriarch.

“In light of this great news, the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce is confident that these businesses will rebound and be strong again after the destructive financial setback that has greatly impacted minority-owned businesses in Tulsa,” Greenwood Chamber President Freeman Culver said in a news release.

The four Greenwood District firms, in addition to the grants, will also receive consulting and point-of-sale technology from Fiserv.

“It takes all of us working together to further the dialogue of the importance of Black-owned businesses, and we are proud to honor the contributions of small businesses to the Greenwood community,” said Neil Wilcox, executive vice president and head of corporate social responsibility at Fiserv. “We believe companies can be platforms for good, and remain steadfast to our commitment to supporting under-represented minorities and to creating a meaningful positive impact towards social justice and racial equity.”

