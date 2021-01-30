4 found dead inside Sand Springs residence, police say

Sand Springs Police are investigating quadruple homicide involving adults and children who were found dead inside a residence Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called about 2:30 p.m. to a home in the 600 block of West Sunset Lane in what was described as a "critical incident," said Police Chief Mike Carter.

Investigators said someone who was visiting the residence discovered four individuals — two adults and two children — inside. The victims, police said, remain unidentified.

"At this time there appear to be two adults and two children involved," Carter said in a news release. "Detectives are responding to the incident to begin the investigation of the case and are currently seeking a search warrant for the residence."

A cause of death has not been determined, Carter said.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting at the scene.

