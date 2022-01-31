 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in Oklahoma
breaking

4.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in Oklahoma

  Updated
USGS quake map Jan 31 2022

This map shows an Oklahoma earthquake with 4.5 preliminary magnitude recorded Jan. 31, 2022. 

 Map courtesy of the U.S. Geological Survey

Click here to report if you felt the earthquake to the U.S. Geological Survey

From November 2016: About half of Oklahoma's earthquakes occur on unidentified faults

From December 2018: Oklahoma earthquakes decline for third year, but state primed to shake another decade

From January 2020: Oklahoma is shaking a lot less from even only a year ago, but still not near historic seismic average

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a Monday earthquake in north-central Oklahoma with a preliminary magnitude of 4.5.

The temblor recorded 11:10 a.m. with an epicenter about 32 miles north of Enid.

In the past 24 hours, the USGS also recorded a 2.6 magnitude earthquake with an epicenter about 2 miles east of Quinton.

In the past 30 days, Oklahoma recorded 191 quakes, with Monday's being the largest recorded during that timeframe.

In September 2016, Oklahoma recorded a 5.8 magnitude temblor, which led then-Gov. Mary Fallin to issue a state of emergency for Pawnee County, and state oil and gas industry regulators to order the shutdown of disposal wells in a more than 700-square-mile area near the quake’s epicenter.

Oklahoma's last 4+ quakes came last year: Feb. 19 saw a 4.2-magnitude quake near Enid on the Kansas state line. 

Ten years ago: Milestone 5.7 earthquake recorded in Oklahoma

On Nov. 6, 2011, a milestone 5.7 magnitude earthquake recorded in Lincoln County in central Oklahoma.

It was topped five years later by a 5.8 magnitude temblor on Sept. 3, 2016, which led then-Gov. Mary Fallin to issue a state of emergency for Pawnee County, and state oil and gas industry regulators to order the shutdown of disposal wells in a more than 700-square-mile area near the quake’s epicenter.

Insurers paid out $1.5 million in claims related to the 2011 Prague earthquake, which at the time was the most in seismicity damages paid in Oklahoma for a single event, according to Insurance Department data analyzed by the Tulsa World.

Here are the largest earthquakes in the state by county, according to the Oklahoma Geological Survey.

