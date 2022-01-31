4.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in Oklahoma

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a Monday earthquake in north-central Oklahoma with a preliminary magnitude of 4.5.
The temblor recorded 11:10 a.m. with an epicenter about 32 miles north of Enid.
In the past 24 hours, the USGS also recorded a 2.6 magnitude earthquake with an epicenter about 2 miles east of Quinton.
In the past 30 days, Oklahoma recorded 191 quakes, with Monday's being the largest recorded during that timeframe.
In September 2016, Oklahoma recorded a 5.8 magnitude temblor, which led then-Gov. Mary Fallin to issue a state of emergency for Pawnee County, and state oil and gas industry regulators to order the shutdown of disposal wells in a more than 700-square-mile area near the quake’s epicenter.
Oklahoma's last 4+ quakes came last year: Feb. 19 saw a 4.2-magnitude quake near Enid on the Kansas state line.
Ten years ago: Milestone 5.7 earthquake recorded in Oklahoma
On Nov. 6, 2011, a milestone 5.7 magnitude earthquake recorded in Lincoln County in central Oklahoma.
It was topped five years later by a 5.8 magnitude temblor on Sept. 3, 2016, which led then-Gov. Mary Fallin to issue a state of emergency for Pawnee County, and state oil and gas industry regulators to order the shutdown of disposal wells in a more than 700-square-mile area near the quake’s epicenter.
Insurers paid out $1.5 million in claims related to the 2011 Prague earthquake, which at the time was the most in seismicity damages paid in Oklahoma for a single event, according to Insurance Department data analyzed by the Tulsa World.
Here are the largest earthquakes in the state by county, according to the Oklahoma Geological Survey.