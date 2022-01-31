4.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in Oklahoma

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a Monday earthquake in north-central Oklahoma with a preliminary magnitude of 4.5.

The temblor recorded 11:10 a.m. with an epicenter about 32 miles north of Enid.

In the past 24 hours, the USGS also recorded a 2.6 magnitude earthquake with an epicenter about 2 miles east of Quinton.

In the past 30 days, Oklahoma recorded 191 quakes, with Monday's being the largest recorded during that timeframe.

In September 2016, Oklahoma recorded a 5.8 magnitude temblor, which led then-Gov. Mary Fallin to issue a state of emergency for Pawnee County, and state oil and gas industry regulators to order the shutdown of disposal wells in a more than 700-square-mile area near the quake’s epicenter.