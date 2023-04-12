About 36 people became U.S. citizens after they took their oath of allegiance Wednesday during a naturalization ceremony at the Page Belcher Federal Building in Tulsa.

During the ceremony, friends and family watched as their loved ones recited the Pledge of Allegiance and received certificates of citizenship from federal Magistrate Judge Susan E. Huntsman.

About 21 countries of origin were represented in the group being naturalized.

It takes "perseverance and resilience" to get to this moment, said Wendy Thomas, executive director of Leadership Tulsa, who addressed the crowd during the ceremony.

"Our community is richer when diverse voices … step up to make our city better," she said.

She also noted that while this country is far from perfect, the commitment being undertaken by the 36 new U.S. citizens "gives hope for a better community."

Huntsman encouraged them to document their experiences getting to this moment for future generations to look back on.

The new citizens heard from President Joe Biden through a video presentation in which he commended the courage it takes to go through the citizenship process.

As they take the oath, they are becoming a part of something that is "more than just a place but an idea," Biden said.

They now have a title equal to a president, he said, and that title is "citizen."

