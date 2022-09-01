36 Degrees North to expand entrepreneurial services with historical renovation in Tulsa Arts District

Tulsa’s cradle of entrepreneurship, 36 Degrees North, has plans for a spacious new home in a historic warehouse downtown.

It will renovate 112,000 square feet of buildings that once housed the Oklahoma Tire and Supply Co. (OTASCO), moving its current three facilities under one roof at 12 N. Cheyenne Ave. by 2024.

The project will revitalize structures that have been vacant for decades and provide a state-of-the-art hub for the organization’s 2,000 members.

“We are honored to bring new life to these buildings that hold so much historic significance for our city,” said Devon Laney, president and CEO of 36 Degrees North. “We are confident that creating one of the largest entrepreneurship hubs in the country will further the exponential growth of next generation businesses, innovation and remote work here in Tulsa. You won’t find this anywhere else in the country.”

OTASCO, itself, is an example of entrepreneurship.

The company was founded in 1918 in Okmulgee by three immigrant brothers from Lithuania and its headquarters moved to Tulsa in the 1920s. The firm underwent bankruptcy reorganization in the late 1980s and soon after functionally ceased operations.

Cheyenne Landlord LLC, a limited liability corporation formed in 2022, purchased the space for the new entrepreneurial hub in July for $840,000, Tulsa County Assessor records show. Cheyenne Landlord LLC is registered to attorney Fred Dorwart, president of the George Kaiser Family Foundation, a 36 Degrees North partner.

36 Degrees North will work closely with the State Historic Preservation Office to ensure that historical significance is maintained throughout the renovation, whose partners include Ross Group, Miller Tippens Construction, Mass Architects and Workplace Studio.

The new location will offer members co-working, private offices, incubator and accelerator programs and concierge connections to resource and capital providers. It also will have features open to the public, including large technology-enabled event space, a restaurant, coffee shop and rooftop bar.

36 Degrees North has a pair of co-working spaces at 36 E. Cameron St. and 302 E. Reconciliation Way and a state-certified incubator program at City Hall that is at 90% capacity, far exceeding the industry average for first-year incubation programs.

In its 2021 Impact Report, the organization revealed that over the past five years it has had a combined economic impact of $572.5 million on the Tulsa region. In 2021 alone, 36 Degrees North served 387 member companies that created or retained 2,181 jobs and generated sales of $111.3 million. Additionally, the companies secured over $25 million in external funding, with the majority (84%) coming from venture capital investment.

