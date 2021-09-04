36 Degrees North business incubator program off to a busy start

Nathan Pickard loves his work, but where he works makes it even better.
Pickard, founder of ThirdLine, a financial technology software company, first set up shop above Soundpony bar in the Arts District. When COVID-19 hit last year and his small staff was coming into the office less, he decided to move his operation to 36 Degrees North, a coworking space down the street. And in July, ThirdLine was among the first companies to move into the new 36 Degrees North business incubator program on the fifth floor of City Hall, inside One Technology Center.
“This is the place to be if you have a tech idea, to bounce it off, see if it is legit, and then if it is, to grow,” Pickard said.
Devon Laney, president and CEO of 36 Degrees North, said a growing startup like ThirdLine is just the kind of company the incubator program was designed to help.
“We are looking for people that really have a full-time commitment to build, scale and grow a business that will create jobs, create economic impact, and they want to do it in Tulsa,” Laney said. “And what we have seen is, nowadays, the majority of businesses have some technology component, even if technology isn’t the business — service might be the business — but what enables them to deliver that service is technology.”
The business incubator won’t officially open until Tuesday, but there’s already a demand for what it’s offering: ThirdLine is one of 21 startups working out of the space, which is 60% occupied.
And by “occupied,” we’re not talking about rows of cubicles as far as the eye can see. Like 36 Degrees North's Base Camp and Camp II — both coworking spaces — the tech incubator has an open, flexible and informal design.
It’s another reason Pickard loves his new office so much. A former employee of the City Auditor’s Office, he knows not every space in City Hall has the same laid-back feel.
“They did a great job,” Pickard said. “Because I had worked in this space on the floor above ... one floor down, it’s a different vibe, and so much more fresh.”
The incubator’s design is intended to foster the kind of give-and-take and collaboration that is at the heart of the program, Laney said. And 36 Degrees North does its part to encourage interaction among businesses by hosting happy hours, workshops and Founder Fridays — facilitated conversations among the men and women behind the businesses.
Startups must apply to be part of the incubator program, and those that are accepted must meet certain requirements.
“Everything from sitting down with a founder on a monthly basis to review their financial statements to talking about metrics and milestones for growth,” Laney said. “We try to do things that are helpful, provide resources, and we try to do it in a way that is structured and provides accountability.”
Connections and access to resources don’t hurt, either, and they’re everywhere you look at the business incubator. In addition to the tech and tech-enabled companies helping fill the 50,000-square-foot space, there are multiple venture capital firms.
“The nice thing is, with the incubator, you’ve got companies at all of these different stages, so I am learning a ton from people that are one step ahead of me and people that are two steps ahead of me,” Pickard said. “How they dealt with venture capital, how they are doing their sales.”
The business incubator program was established in partnership with the city of Tulsa. The city appropriated $1.25 million in CARES Act funding to reconfigure and furnish the fifth floor space for use by 36 Degrees North. The nonprofit will pay the city approximately $480,000 a year as part of a three-year lease.
Kian Kamas, executive director of Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity, said the idea was to put the vacant space to use to help the city recover from the economic setbacks caused by the pandemic and to lay the foundation for long-term, sustainable economic growth.
“What better way than to use it to support the next generation of QuikTrips and Williams and ONE Gas,” Kamas said. “Those great companies that have really formed the foundation for Tulsa’s economy.
“We want to ensure that we are supporting the growth of the companies that will shape the next 100 years in Tulsa.”
ThirdLine — which creates software to help state and local governments identify fraud, waste and abuse in their financial systems — isn’t there yet, but Pickard is hopeful about the future, in part because of his new digs.
“The big thing with this company was turning all of the analytics into a software where they could be used together and in a way that we can push it out to more organizations in a less expensive way for our customers,” Pickard said. “Previously, it was all consulting with one organization at a time.”
For more information about the 36 Degrees North incubator, or to apply for the program, visit: 36n.co/incubation-space.