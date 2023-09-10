Michael Dillon’s 1964 Chevrolet Impala sits parked with a wheel in the air during the 34th Annual Route 66 Blowout car show and festival on Saturday in Sapulpa.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Otis Moss, center, and his wife Kay Moss look at Bo Gray's 1947 Studebaker pick up truck on East Dewey Avenue that is parked with other classic and show cars during the 34th Annual Route 66 Blowout car show and festival on Saturday in Sapulpa.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Jeff Dumas of Tulsa cleans dust from his 2003 supercharged Ford Mustang GT during the 34th Annual Route 66 Blowout car show and festival on Saturday in Sapulpa.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Visitors walk by the cars lined up along East Dewey Avenue in front of the Creek County Courthouse during the 34th Annual Route 66 Blowout car show and festival on Saturday in Sapulpa.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
GW Beller's 1955 Chevy Bel Air is parked on East Dewey Avenue that is parked with other classic and show cars during the 34th Annual Route 66 Blowout car show and festival on Saturday in Sapulpa.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
A car hop tray hangs from the driver side window of Corky Wiegers 1934 Chevy Coupe during the 34th Annual Route 66 Blowout car show and festival on Saturday in Sapulpa.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Hundreds of people walk along the cars parked on East Dewey Avenue during the 34th Annual Route 66 Blowout car show and festival on Saturday in Sapulpa.
