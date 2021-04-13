 Skip to main content
33rd West Avenue to be closed at I-44 Thursday-Saturday
33rd West Avenue to be closed at I-44 Thursday-Saturday

I-44 Update (copy)

Traffic flows along Interstate 44 over 33rd West Avenue in Tulsa in February 2020. 

 Tulsa World file

A street in west Tulsa that has been used as an alternative route for construction at the Interstate 44 and U.S. 75 interchange will be closed Thursday through Saturday.

District 2 City Councilor Jeannie Cue said in a social media post that a truck struck the new I-44 bridge over 33rd West Avenue and damaged one of the beams.

The street under I-44 will be closed from 6 a.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Saturday for repairs, she said.

Motorists have been using 33rd West Avenue as an alternative north-south route in west Tulsa to avoid congestion at the I-44-U.S. 75 interchange, which is undergoing a major reconstruction project and has caused traffic delays with lane closures.

The new I-44 bridge over 33rd West Avenue was completed recently, with additional work in the area ongoing.

