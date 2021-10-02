30th annual United Way Day of Caring brings out over 2,400 volunteers

“We’ve got people from finance, supply chain, engineering, builders, painters, safety,” she said. “These opportunities allow us to come together and connect as a company.”

Volunteer Justin Patterson, engineering director of design and certification for NORDAM, said: “I went to a Boys & Girls Club growing up, and I know what they do, so it’s great to be able to help the organization out.”

Monahan said the mural was the most time-consuming project.

An ocean theme was painted over one bare white wall in the pool area; Moran got the idea for it from another club site.

“The pool there has a huge mural, and it’s like you’re undersea,” she said.

When she told Monahan what she wanted, “she got right on it. She came up with a concept that I love.”

Friday marked the third and final Day of Caring event for 2021. The event moved from once to three times annually last year.

Previous efforts this year included food and blood drives that yielded 42,000 pounds of food and nearly 200 pints of blood, which could provide life-saving support for around 575 people.