30th annual United Way Day of Caring brings out over 2,400 volunteers

With more than 2,400 volunteers pitching in, nonprofit facilities across the community received some overdue sprucing up on Friday.
The Tulsa Area United Way’s 30th annual Day of Caring drew volunteer teams from more than 80 companies and organizations, officials said, resulting in the completion of some 225 service projects, both in person and remote.
One of the sites was Union Public Schools’ Rosa Parks Elementary School Global Gardens, a program that gives students a chance to work in a real garden and even eat what they grow.
Volunteers from Omni Air International and Tulsa Tech built benches and garden beds at the site Friday while rebuilding the garden’s wooden perimeter fence.
“We really appreciate what they’re doing,” said Kalie Miller, Rosa Parks Global Gardens coordinator. “The school has around 900 students, and we see every one of them during the week, so these projects will directly benefit the children.”
Miller’s fellow coordinator, Anna Mueller, said the wooden fence, painted a bright yellow, was especially in need of repair.
“The fence is kind of iconic,” she said. “We always tell everyone, ‘Meet at the yellow fence.’”
Jason Robinson, who led the team from Omni, which donated the wood as well as labor, said Global Gardens’ request was originally much humbler — just to replace a few pickets in the fence.
“But I told them, ‘If you could get anything you want, what would that be?’” Robinson said. “They said, ‘Well, two beds and a whole new fence.’ And I said, ‘It’s done.’”
Robinson, facility coordinator for Omni, has been with the company seven years and has participated in Day of Caring each year.
Omni teams have previously done projects at another Global Gardens site and the downtown Tulsa YMCA, he said.
“All our guys are mechanics on airplanes. They can build a fence,” he said.
“We enjoy getting outside for a day and helping these organizations with projects that our skills are a good match for.”
In Broken Arrow on Friday, a team of about 40 volunteers from NORDAM took on a variety of projects at The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club, painting parking lot spaces, tearing down aging wooden structures and painting a mural in the swimming pool area.
“These are things that have been on my wish list since I got here two years ago,” said Candi Moran, club director. “They are really going to improve the facility.”
Mandy Monahan, NORDAM director of corporate responsibility, said the volunteers were from four Tulsa-area sites and represented several departments and work areas.
“We’ve got people from finance, supply chain, engineering, builders, painters, safety,” she said. “These opportunities allow us to come together and connect as a company.”
Volunteer Justin Patterson, engineering director of design and certification for NORDAM, said: “I went to a Boys & Girls Club growing up, and I know what they do, so it’s great to be able to help the organization out.”
Monahan said the mural was the most time-consuming project.
An ocean theme was painted over one bare white wall in the pool area; Moran got the idea for it from another club site.
“The pool there has a huge mural, and it’s like you’re undersea,” she said.
When she told Monahan what she wanted, “she got right on it. She came up with a concept that I love.”
Friday marked the third and final Day of Caring event for 2021. The event moved from once to three times annually last year.
Previous efforts this year included food and blood drives that yielded 42,000 pounds of food and nearly 200 pints of blood, which could provide life-saving support for around 575 people.
Over all Day of Caring events this year, almost 6,000 volunteers have participated in service projects.
Alison Anthony, Tulsa Area United Way president and CEO, said, “The fact that we’ve been doing this for 30 years is truly awe-inspiring and a reflection of our community’s generosity and caring.”
Day of Caring sponsors were Bank of Oklahoma and Williams.