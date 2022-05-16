30-year-old woman killed after motorcycle collision in east Tulsa

A collision involving a car and two motorcycles Sunday night in Tulsa left a 30-year-old woman dead and two others hospitalized, including a 10-year-old boy.

Shelbi Knapp of Catoosa was driving a 2002 Honda motorcycle on Interstate 44 around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a preliminary crash report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Details of the crash remain under investigation, but troopers said the collision involved a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle. The driver of that motorcycle, a 32-year-old Tulsa man, and his passenger, a 10-year-old boy, were hospitalized in fair condition, troopers said.

A 2005 Chevrolet Malibu then reportedly became engaged in the collision; Knapp was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Neither motorcycle driver was wearing a helmet, according to troopers.

I-44 near 129th East Avenue was closed about three hours after the fatal crash, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.