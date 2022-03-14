 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
30-year-old Tulsa woman struck, killed on I-44 near Bristow late Saturday

A 30-year-old Tulsa woman was killed after being hit by a semi-tractor on Interstate 44 in Creek County late Saturday.

Troopers said Amy Moore was walking along the highway two miles east of Bristow about 9:30 p.m. when she was struck by an eastbound 2018 Kenworth driven by an out-of-state trucker.

Moore was transported to a Tulsa hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to the preliminary report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The cause of the crash was Moore walking in the roadway, according to troopers at the scene.

