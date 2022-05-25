30-year-old man reported missing and endangered, Tulsa police say

Tulsa police are trying to help find a 30-year-old man who has been reported missing and endangered by his family due to health concerns related to medication.

Caleb Zoellner was last seen 8 a.m. on May 19 when he left the area of 3700 S. Pittsburgh Ave. on a gray bicycle with tall handlebars, according to Tulsa police department news release.

He was formerly a bartender downtown, so Zoellner may be heading back toward that area, the release states. Zoellner's family told police he left without his wallet or cellphone.

Zoellner is described as white, 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 918-596-COPS. Reference case number 2022-023611.