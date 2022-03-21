 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3-year-old girl dies in Collinsville mobile home fire early Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0

A 3-year-old-girl died in a mobile home fire early Sunday, Collinsville Rural Fire Protection Chief Jimmy Wilson said.

“We responded to a mobile home fire with a child trapped in it early Sunday morning," he said. "After searching for the girl, we found her deceased."

The fire occurred in the Horsepen Creek Park at 16014 N. 113th East Ave. about 6:15 a.m. Sunday, and Wilson said officials are still investigating the cause of the blaze.

Two adults and a teenager who were also at the residence got out safely, but the mother of the child is in a Tulsa hospital with burns on her arms and legs, Wilson said.

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hern says 'no' to Senate campaign

Hern says 'no' to Senate campaign

The 1st District congressman, who sits on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, says the decision was "about how I could best help Oklahoma and the United States of America."

Watch Now: Related Video

These horses are helping those with special needs be their best selves

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert