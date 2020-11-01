3-year-old dies in two-vehicle crash in Rogers County

A 3-year-old Tulsa girl died in a two-vehicle crash in Rogers County on Saturday night, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

The girl was one of five children riding in a 2007 Mercury Milan that collided with another vehicle about 10:30 p.m. on U.S. 412 about three miles east of Inola, the OHP said.

The children, ages 8, 10, 12 and 15 were all hospitalized with injuries; the 10-year-old in critical condition, the OHP said. The female driver of the Mercury was treated and released from Saint Francis hospital, troopers said. All are from Tulsa, the OHP said.

The female driver of the second vehicle, a 2006 Hyundai Sonata, and a female passenger, both from Feyetteville, Arkansas, were also hospitalized, troopers said.

Details of the crash were under investigation, along with the conditions of both drivers, the OHP said.

Seat belts were in use in the Hyundai. Troopers were investigating if they were in use in the Mercury.

Air bags deployed in both vehicles, the OHP said.